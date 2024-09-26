Intel's next-gen Xeon 'Clearwater Forest' CPU package spotted: the first Intel 18A chip

Intel has just gotten its new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" laptop CPUs to market, but we're already moving onto the new Xeon "Clearwater Forest" server CPUs that have been revealed for the first time... and it's the first chip made on the new Intel 18A process node.

This is an important time for Intel as it struggles, and its new Xeon "Clearwater Forest" CPU is the first high-volume chip to be fabbed on the new Intel 18A process node, with Pat Gelsinger pushing a lot of chips (pun intended) onto the table pushing its new chip.

Intel displayed its new Clearwater Forest chip for the first time ever at its recent Enterprise Tech Tour event in Portland, Oregon, last week, but it won't be on the market until 2025.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: "Clearwater Forest for server, which also includes Foveros Direct and other key advanced packaging capabilities, is booted and likewise looking very healthy. These are the first of many Intel 18A products on track to bring Intel 18A to the mass market. Looking to the future, we are excited about the launch of Clearwater Forest, our first Intel 18A server product featuring our industry-leading hybrid bonding. Clearwater Forest has achieved power-on and is on-track to launch in 2025".

Intel showing its semiconductor prowess with its new Xeon "Clearwater Forest" CPUs made on its new Intel 18A process node, which flexes its muscle towards semiconductor leader TSMC. However, Intel is having multiple processor families made at TSMC, while Clearwater Forest will be fabbed in-house in the USA.