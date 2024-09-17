At least sixteen people dead after synchronized pager explosion, more than 3,000 injured

Local officials confirm across two countries pagers have exploded in synchronicity killing at least sixteen people and injuring at least 3,000.

At least sixteen people dead after synchronized pager explosion, more than 3,000 injured
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

In breaking news local officials have confirmed a series of pager explosions have been detected, resulting in the deaths of at least sixteen people and more than 3,000 injured.

The explosions reportedly shook both Lebanon and Syria, with devices heating up severely right before the explosion took place. Multiple reports state these pagers were used by Hezbollah members and that these explosions were deliberate attack by Israel. The Wall Street Journal has reported these pagers were recently imported, and that malware could have caused the batteries to heat up and ultimately explode. Allegedly the pagers had lithium-ion batteries.

James Paterson, the Australian shadow cyber security minister has weighed in on the event, saying these detonations appear to be a very sophisticated and "very patient attack". Additionally, Paterson said that he believes the novelty of this attack will have intelligence agencies around the world thinking how they can prevent such an attack, and how they can carry out one against their own enemies.

"Connected devices are highly risky. Probably every intelligence agency in the world is waking up this morning and thinking 'how can we stop this happening to us? And if we chose to, how can we make this happen to our enemies?'" said Paterson to ABC News Channel

The Wall Street Journal reports the pagers exploded simultaneously at 3:30 pm local time, and malware might be the cause. However, The Register reports that if malware was used the devices would have first begun smoking, sparking, flames and then eventually an explosion. The publication suggests the pagers were intercepted somewhere along their delivery route.

NEWS SOURCES:abc.net.au, theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

