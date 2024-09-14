Heart Aerospace unveils its hybrid-electric plane: 30-seat electric plane takes flight in 2025

Heart Aerospace has just unveiled its first full-scale demonstrator airplane, which marks an important milestone in the development of the Swedish startup and its hybrid-electric airplane journey with its regional hybrid-electric aircraft, the ES-30.

Heart Aerospace's co-founder and CEO, Anders Forslund, said: "Our industry is approaching a 30-year innovation cycle, and we have less than 25 years to decarbonize aviation. We need to develop new methods to get net zero aerospace technologies to market faster. It is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team that we're able to roll out a 30-seat aircraft demonstrator with a brand-new propulsion system, largely in-house, in less than two years".

The 32-meter wingspan in demonstrator form is dubbed Heart Experimental 1 (Heart X1) which will be used as a platform for testing and development of Heart's ES-30 electric aircraft. At first, the new HX-1 will be used for ground-based testing, which will see a focus on the charging operating, taxing, and turnaround procedures. After that, Heart is scheduled to lift off for its first fully electric flight in Q2 2025, where in preparation for this flight, the Swedish aero startup will run critical systems through hardware tests, both on and off the electric plane.

Ben Stabler, Chief Technology Officer at Heart Aerospace, added: "Developing innovative net-zero propulsion aerospace technologies demands a revolution in product development and manufacturing, much like what we've witnessed in the automotive and space industries".

Heart Aerospace's new ES-30 is a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a standard seating capacity of 30 passengers, which promises to deliver unparalleled sustainability and efficiency on short-haul routes. With an electric zero-emission range of 200 kilometers and an extended hybrid range of 400 kilometers.

