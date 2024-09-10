AI mysteriously starts crying out loud like a human confusing a user

An artificial intelligence dedicated to generating music is producing emotional-sounding outbursts and other random bits of audio at the end of songs.

AI music generators have become all the rage since the explosion in popularity of AI-generation tools, but now we are starting to hear the oddities that can come out of AI generation.

A Reddit user has posted a short clip that was created using the music generation software known as Suno. The user wrote that with the 24-second clip, the AI sounded like it was crying at the end of the video and that this crying wasn't part of the prompt that created the clip. The user wasn't alone, as another commented that an AI-generated song that has since been posted on Spotify features an outburst at the end where users can audibly hear "No!".

So, what could be causing these strange and seemingly emotional outbursts? Well, these AI systems are designed to create music based on the keywords provided in the user's prompt. It appears that Suno is attempting to create a human-esc outro, which can often feature fading pieces of audio and sometimes single words or sounds.

The following is the prompt that was used to create the song where crying sounds could be heard: psychedelic, Mellow, hypnotic, immersive, atmospheric soundscape, layered textures, groovy rhythms, psyche. The takeaway from this is the keyword "psyche," which the AI could have mistaken for "human psyche," which may have led to producing the emotional dialogue or sounds.

Other instances of this happening include a user reporting they generated a song that had random cries of "Please help me" within it. In this instance, the user reported the song to Suno, who then deleted it, which is seemingly an indicator the company is aware of this issue.