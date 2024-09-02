AMD Zen 5 desktop CPUs receive up to 12% price drop within first month

AMD Ryzen 9000 series Zen 5 desktop CPUs receive more than 10% price drop within the first month the new series has been released.

Free performance boosts via updates are always welcomed by gamers just like discounts on hardware that powers those games, and now AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 series CPUs have been hit with price reductions.

AMD released its Ryzen 9000 series Zen 5 desktop CPUs on August 8 and August 15, meaning they haven't even been out an entire month, and we are already seeing price reductions. Reports indicate that prices have been cut by up to 12% on some select CPUs, which is particularly good for those who weren't entirely sold on the new generation of CPUs from AMD and were slightly hesitant to make that upgrade from likely a CPU that's several generations older.

As for more performance for your dollar, Ryzen CPUs are seemingly getting significant performance boosts from new Windows 11 updates. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has been discounted by nearly $30 at Microcenter, with the Ryzen 9900X being discounted by a much grander 12%, or $60 by reducing the price from $499.99 to $439.99. As for the Ryzen 7 9700X Microcenter is listing it $349.99 from its original $359.99, a saving of $10.

These drops are expected to continue as we move closer to the release of the Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs, which are CPUs designed to bolster the gaming performance side of the new generation. Those new CPUs are expected to be unveiled at CES 2025 in January.