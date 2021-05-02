Having trouble getting display output from new Ryzen 5 gaming PC build
So, I've just built my PC, and here are the parts: So I'm pretty sure I've set up everything correctly. The RAM sticks are glowing, the case fan is glowing, all the fans from GPU to CPU are all running. However, whenever I turn on my monitor, it keeps coming up with no signal. I've double-checked by replugging HDMI cables and its monitoring my laptop screen perfectly fine. I've also taken out the RAM sticks, plugged them in one by one, and tried placing them in separate slots. None of the parts are damaged at all, and everything is new.
So I'm pretty sure I've set up everything correctly. The RAM sticks are glowing, the case fan is glowing, all the fans from GPU to CPU are all running. However, whenever I turn on my monitor, it keeps coming up with no signal. I've double-checked by replugging HDMI cables and its monitoring my laptop screen perfectly fine. I've also taken out the RAM sticks, plugged them in one by one, and tried placing them in separate slots. None of the parts are damaged at all, and everything is new.
Hi Rayne,
Congrats on the build! To hit the basics first, you are plugging in the HDMI to the GPU, correct? Not the HDMI on the rear I/O of the motherboard. First, since we know the monitor works, I would suggest removing everything from the motherboard except the basics and run through a checklist.
- CPU 8-pin and 24-pin are plugged in.
- CPU is installed correctly; cooling is attached firmly.
- One stick of RAM in the second slot.
- GPU installed in the top slot, 6 pin power attached, and HDMI plugged on the rear.
- Keyboard connected via USB.
- Front panel power/reset switch connected.
If all of that is correctly set up, turn off the PSU, clear CMOS with the jumper just below the chipset heat sink, and then turn everything back on. Fire up the board and see if we get POST and if so, enter BIOS and let the machine run for a few minutes watching temps in BIOS, etc. From here, if everything looks good, you can shut off the machine and put your second stick of memory in the fourth slot, and boot it back up, the same process as before. At this point, if everything is still good, you can turn off the machine and reinstall your NVMe and get the OS installed.
I hope this helps your troubleshooting!