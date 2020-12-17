Which CPU/GPU combo for the highest quality settings at 1440p 144Hz?

Michael wants to upgrade his GTX 1070-based system to something which will support new games at 1440p 144Hz.

I'm currently playing Need for Speed, Crysis Remastered, Call of Duty, all with no performance issues on my Core i7-6700K GTX 1070SC system. More recently, I have started playing Flight Simulator and found my system cannot handle it without significant frame loss. What CPU/GPU combo would you recommend for the highest quality settings at 1440p 144Hz? I'm hoping these upgrades could carry with me if I decide to go 4K in the future.

Hi Michael,

I feel your pain! After testing all of the AMD Zen 3 launch CPUs with an RTX 3080, I can certainly say even at 1080p, you won't likely see over 100 FPS; 60-70 FPS was the average in my testing.

To bump that up to 1440p, there is simply no way around buying the RTX 3090 or RX 6900XT to accomplish this. From there, as you already know, you might as well rebuild your entire PC with Zen 3 and take advantage of Smart Access Memory for the extra 5-10 FPS it offers. Going this route, you will also want to look at X570 motherboards and new DDR4 memory to accompany the upgrade.

Right now, I'm going to say you will want the Ryzen 7 5800X at minimum, 5900X if you have spare cash, but keep in mind, you'll likely need a new PSU to power this machine, especially with the large GPU boost!