How does my Ryzen 9 3900X, 2080 Super, MSI B450 gaming build look?

Gage is about to build a new gaming PC and wants to know if the parts he has selected will play nicely together.

Hello! I'm getting an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, EVGA 2080 Super, Seagate 8TB Barracuda HDD, Samsung 970 Evo 1TB SSD, MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard, EVGA 750-watt PSU, and Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition, will everything work together?

Hi Gage,

Sure, let's take a look at this build! It looks like you are going big choosing the R9 3900X. It's among the best processors available currently, offering 12 cores and 24 threads and a base clock of 3.8GHz. With this build, are you planning to do any video editing or perhaps streaming? I only ask because the 3900X can be considered overkill for a gaming machine, and there are areas, like your motherboard, that could use extra attention.

The NVIDIA GeForce 2080 Super is a fantastic graphics card that can handle nearly any resolution without issue. Are you running 2K/4K currently or looking to go that way in the future? If so, you may get more for your money if you hold out a bit longer to take advantage of price cuts to current-gen Turing GPU's or use the funds you have on Big Navi / Ampere.

The MSI B450 Tomahawk is an extremely popular motherboard with this generation of Ryzen CPUs. I ask though, is there a reason you are cutting corners here? You have a fantastic CPU and GPU setup, especially with the 3900X, you may benefit from the better VRMs found in X570 boards.

Another benefit X570 would offer you, next to better power delivery for your CPU, would be PCIe 4.0. This would allow you to swap that 970 EVO NVMe for a Phison E16 solution like the Corsair MP600. If you decide to keep with the B450, I would recommend you move your SSD away from the 970 EVO towards something like the E12-powered Rocket NVMe from Sabrent, much higher performance, and you'll save $30-40.

As for the PSU, I've not kept up with this market much. I have run several EVGA solutions in the past, all from the 80+ Plus Gold lineup without issues. However, I will recommend you stick with well-known brands 80+ Gold or better. You wouldn't want a cheap PSU to cause issues down the line!

Your build looks great, and I don't foresee any issues with it. Good luck!