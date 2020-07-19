Which replacement CPU cooler will fit the HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC?

Jimmy is looking at replacing the CPU cooler in his HP Omen Obelisk and wants to know which one will fit.

Hello! Can you please help me? I've tried asking for advice from HP, who recommended a couple of CPU coolers, which have not fit. I have an HP Omen Obelisk 875-0056NA equipped with an RTX 2060, 16GB of memory, and a Core i7 9700F CPU. I want to replace the 92mm heat sink cooler with a similar CPU air cooler 92mm with heat pipes, as a straight swap without taking off the opposite side panel or motherboard. Thank you in anticipation.

Hi Jimmy,

This certainly won't be easy without the system in front of me, but I'll try my best to help! First, I have to thank TechRadar for a somewhat recent review of an HP Omen Obelisk from which we can gather images to aid in this situation. Seen below is an image of an 8700K, RTX 2080 model that should be set up similar to yours.

Looking at the cooler, it very much has the shape and size profile of a stock Intel solution without the plastic retainer. An even closer look shows what looks like standoffs built into the motherboard. Again, this is assuming HP used a similar motherboard in your build.

This leaves us in an odd situation where we need to match a cooler to both the standoff height and thread pitch of the retaining screws. If we are lucky, HP went with industry standards that cooler manufacturers use, which happens to be 6-32 in most cases.

Adding to this, above the CPU socket, we have LC FAN and LC PUMP headers, opening up yet another option for your system with all-in-one water cooling. Knowing that HP has prepped this system for AIO cooling lets us know that it will likely fit any Asetek platform, so products from Corsair, Cooler Master, EVGA, and NZXT should all work, if you want to go water.

Sticking to your question, if those headers are indeed part of the motherboard, you won't have to worry about removing the rear panel to mount a new cooler because the backplate, etc. will be built in. However, if what I'm seeing is actually a steel backplate with pins coming through the board, it will more often than not break free once you remove your stock cooler, assuming HP didn't use any adhesive.

If you want a cooler that looks better than the stock solution, I'm going to say the Cooler Master i71C will do the job perfectly while giving you quitter cooling with its 120mm fan and RGB support if you want some color in your chassis.

Good luck with the cooler upgrade!