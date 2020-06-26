Does the Intel Core i9 9900KF support SGX for 4K UHD Blu-ray playback?

On the Core i9 9900KF product specifications page on the Intel website, Intel lists this specific CPU as having SGX (software guard extensions) as a component of the CPU. This is in spite of the fact that the GPU portion of the CPU is disabled by default. If I were to purchase this CPU and have the SGX enabled in my BIOS, would I be able to play 4K UHD DVDs on my computer if I had the proper Bluray player and software?

Hi Eduardo,

It's incredible how difficult it is to watch 4K UHD Blu-ray on a PC legally, isn't it? With my main system, I had to revert to "backing up" my discs to watch them because of SGX. That said, with the proper 4K UHD Blu-ray drive, a CPU with Intel SGX on-chip and enabled in BIOS, you should be good to go on that end.

You will also need a GPU and monitor that supports both HDCP 2.2 and HEVC and then add appropriate software to your PC, and if everything is working properly, you should be set to watch.