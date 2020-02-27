Assistance on which case fans, cooler, and memory to buy for new rig

James is build a new system soon but is unsure on what to select as far as case fans, cooler, and RAM goes

I'm building a new PC and I'm super overwhelmed by a few parts and find a few parts to be really tough to figure out what to buy. Case fans, AIO cooler, and RAM. The rankings/benchmarks for them seem all over the place and I'm having a hard time figuring out what's "the best" to go with. I'm buying a 2080 Ti and i9-9900k with an ASUS Maximus XI motherboard, but I can't seem to find any resource as to what I should do as far as the other parts I listed above. Does TweakTown have any dropdown rankings or maybe any recommendations as to these parts?

Hi James,

Let's sort this out! Starting with case fans; what chassis do you plan to run? Does it come with fans? Do you need RGB? My personal preference for fans right now is Corsair ML series or Noctua if you don't want/need RGB. AIO cooler is on the same playing field as most will want to match up the RGB tech from the AIO to the case fans. I would suggest you go with a dual radiator for the 9900K.

Memory is a whole separate beast and I've been out of the game on Intel platforms for the last year, having switched to Ryzen, but what I can say is 3600MHz should be the lowest speed to consider. G.Skill and Corsair are my two preferred brands and its certainly worth looking at the Memory QVL for the Maximus XI to see what ASUS tested with.