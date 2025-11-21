ASUS Black Friday Display Deals - Save Big on OLED, Gaming, Creator, and Portable Monitors

We go through all the ASUS 2025 Black Friday Display Deals to give you the specs and information you need to choose the right display.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Best Buy, Walmart, Micro Center, and Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Black Friday Deals are here, and there are some fantastic deals to be found on ASUS's wide range of award-winning displays. Whether you're a gamer looking for a fast and responsive display for Battlefield 6 or ARC Raiders that doesn't sacrifice visual fidelity for performance, or someone who's planning on spending the holidays catching up on some blockbuster cinematic gaming and is finally looking to make the jump to OLED, ASUS has got you covered. In 2025, ASUS is the world-leading OLED monitor brand for good reason, as it backs up its stunning OLED panels with industry-leading cutting-edge technology and its fantastic OLED Care program.

And it doesn't stop at gaming, because if you're a creator looking for a display that not only delivers a crisp, high-resolution image but also pre-calibrated color accuracy that ticks all the right DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB boxes, there are also some fantastic deals on ASUS's ProArt displays. And if you're planning to travel over the holidays or simply looking for a portable or secondary display for your laptop, there's an ASUS ZenScreen deal you'll definitely want to check out.

With a display option for everyone, ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals - running from November 20 through to December 1 - is on right now, so let's dig in.

Enthusiast Gaming Unleashed With a Flagship 4K OLED

If you're in the market for a 4K OLED display, odds are you've got a high-end graphics card powerful enough to deliver enough frames to take full advantage of the Ultra HD resolution - something like a GeForce RTX 5080 or Radeon RX 9070 XT. ASUS is the leader in OLED displays thanks to its commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming features and an expansive OLED Care program that helps users get the most out of their display. The big drawcard, of course, with OLED displays is the near-infinite contrast and fantastic color accuracy you get from self-lit pixels, as well as the unbeatable 0.03ms response times.

16 16

VIEW GALLERY - 16 IMAGES

For pure flagship 4K OLED magic, there's the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, a 32-inch OLED display with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, and G-SYNC compatibility. It's true 10-bit color delivers cinematic HDR performance with ASUS's uniform brightness technology, ensuring consistent brightness or luminosity across the entire panel. As part of ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals, you can pick this up at Amazon for $899, down from $1299.

16 16

One of the latest innovations in the OLED space is dual-mode operation, which means a display can deliver a native 4K image or a 1080p (FHD) image. The ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG features a brilliant 32-inch TrueBlack Glossy WOLED panel that delivers a crisp 165 Hz 4K image or an ultra-fast 330 Hz FHD image. Perfect for those that want the best of both worlds - cinematic visuals for single-player and ultra-fast performance for multiplayer games. And right now, you can get $200 off this display at Amazon and pick it up for only $799.

16 16

The Black Friday Deals also extend to ASUS's new flagship dual-mode ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, which offers 4K 240 Hz at 32 inches as well as an incredible FHD or 1080p 480 Hz at 27 inches. And it's packed with impressive tech, like the ROG-exclusive OLED Anti-flicker technology, which reduces flicker during refresh-rate changes. This award-winning dual WOLED beast is on sale at Best Buy for $949, down from $1299.

16 16

Rounding out the 4K OLED deals are a couple more absolute bargains: the ROG Strix OLED XG32UCDS, a 32-inch 4K OLED monitor with a 165 Hz refresh rate and all the good stuff, like ASUS OLED Care Pro, uniform brightness, 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and more. This one is on sale at MicroCenter for only $699, down from $869. Then there's the new ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG for those wanting a more compact 27-inch 4K monitor with cutting-edge 4th-gen QD-OLED technology for sharper images, text, and a longer lifespan. Even though it's fresh on the scene, it's on sale at Amazon for $899, down from $979.

More OLED Deals Covering the QHD 'Sweet Spot' and Ultrawide Resolutions

1440p (QHD) is the fastest-growing resolution for gaming displays, and for good reason. Where 4K demands a powerful GPU to render all those pixels, QHD is much kinder on graphics cards, making it possible to achieve super-high frame rates with cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 and the Radeon RX 9070. And when it comes to ASUS's QHD OLED displays, you get the same cutting-edge technologies, build quality, and advanced OLED Care features.

16 16

The ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMS is a fast 27-inch QD-OLED display with a 280 Hz refresh rate and a new Neo Proximity Sensor that dims the display when no user is detected. This new OLED Care Pro feature is another guard against burn-in, and the display is currently on sale at Best Buy for $569, down from $699. The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is another 27-inch QHD display, this time with a glossy WOLED panel and a 240 Hz refresh rate. As part of ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals, you can pick this up at Amazon for only $549, down from $699.

16 16

For those wanting a cutting-edge OLED display that's also one of the fastest QHD monitors on the market, there's the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDPG. This might be the ultimate esports monitor, thanks to the incredible 500 Hz refresh rate and unbeatable 0.03ms response times. And with this level of speed, it's also packed with ASUS's new OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technology to ensure a comfortable viewing experience at all times. This competitive beast is on sale at Best Buy for $799, $100 off its original price.

16 16

The final OLED display deal isn't QHD or 4K; the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDG sits in between with a 3440x1440 ultrawide resolution. The 34-inch display sports a 175 Hz refresh rate, making it the ideal choice for widescreen, ray-traced cinematic gaming that will level up your immersion. And it's currently on sale at Amazon for only $799, down from $999.

Save Big on Fast, Responsive, and Vibrant Full-HD Gaming Monitors

Gaming at 1080p (FHD) remains the most popular resolution, as it delivers the best performance on most systems and the highest frame rates in competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, and newcomers like Battlefield 6. The higher the frame rate, the better, as it improves motion clarity and latency, letting you see more and respond quicker. And best of all, you don't have to break the bank to get a fantastic FHD display.

16 16

ASUS's TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG32VQM5B Gaming Monitor is larger than most 1080p displays with its curved 31.5-inch 250 Hz panel built to deliver immersive action to competitive gamers. FreeSync Premium and a 0.5ms response time provide a smooth, tear-free experience with Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology, reducing ghosting and motion blur. And all of the on-screen action will look fantastic, too, thanks to the 120% sRGB color rating. This competitive performer is on sale at Best Buy for just $179, down from $249.

16 16

Entry-level PC gaming doesn't mean you have to cut corners or compromise with something that might not deliver. Case in point: ASUS's pair of affordable 1080p (FHD) displays, on sale for only $99 as part of ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals - the TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG249Q5A and TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG249QM5A Gaming Monitors. Both include a 23.8-inch Fast IPS display with a 0.3ms response time, G-SYNC compatibility, Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology, and 99% sRGB color accuracy - the only difference being the refresh rate. The TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG249Q5A with its 200 Hz FHD panel is on sale at Best Buy for $99, down from $169. The TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG249QM5A with its 240 Hz FHD panel is on sale at Newegg for $99, down from $169.

Discover Peak Competitive Gaming with a QHD Display Built for Speed

ASUS's TUF Gaming lineup delivers cutting-edge gaming technology in rugged, durable form that's built to last. And when you move into the realm of 1440p (QHD), color accuracy and HDR become sought after alongside fast response times and high refresh rates.

16 16

The TUF Gaming Series 5 - VG27AQ5A Gaming Monitor features a 27-inch QHD Fast IPS panel with a 210 Hz refresh rate, a fast 0.3ms response time, ASUS's Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology for sharp, crisp images, and FreeSync Premium certification for tear-free performance. It also supports HDR with impressive 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and is on sale at MicroCenter for $179, down from $199.

16 16

The TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A and TUF Gaming VG27AQ3AZ Gaming Monitors share similar specs, for the most part. 27-inch Fast IPS panels with a QHD (2560x1440) resolution, a 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, 130% sRGB color accuracy, HDR-10 support, and Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology. The TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A is on sale at Amazon for $179, down from $249. The TUF Gaming VG27AQ3AZ is on sale at Walmart for $179, down from $199.

16 16

Rounding out the QHD deals is the impressive ROG Strix XG27ACS USB Type-C Gaming Monitor, which supports USB Type-C with DP Alt mode for broader device compatibility. As part of the ROG lineup, it's also built for gaming thanks to its Fast IPS 27-inch QHD panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 133% sRGB color accuracy, and Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology. It also includes AI-powered features such as Dynamic Crosshair and Dynamic Shadow Boost, which adjust on-screen action in real time to give gamers a competitive advantage. This unique QHD gaming display is on sale at Amazon for only $199, down from $289.

Level Up Your Creativity with a Professional ASUS ProArt Display

ASUS's ProArt displays are designed for professionals, video editors, and graphic designers who demand accurate, wide-color-gamut, wide-view presentations. And with that, ASUS's PRoArt displays are factory-pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2 color accuracy, meeting the expectations of users and the creative, image, and video industries. ProArt displays are also stylish, featuring thin, lightweight profiles that support easy cable management and versatile connectivity options, including USB-C and a USB Hub.

16 16

The ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV Professional Monitor features a 27-inch 4K HDR display with a 178-degree wide-view IPS panel. Throw in 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage for color accuracy that's Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated, and this is the perfect creator-first display. The USB-C port not only supports DisplayPort, but also 96-watt Power Delivery. As part of ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals, you can pick this up at Amazon for $399, down from $499.

16 16

The new ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV Professional Monitor is the ultimate display for professionals and designers, thanks to its 27-inch 5K panel, which is also a LuxPixel AGLR display. Now, if you're wondering what that is, well, it's anti-glare, low-reflection technology that delivers a paper-like screen effect, far superior to traditional matte displays that soften an image. This cutting-edge display for creators also sports a thin profile, a compact, space-saving stand, and pro features like Auto KVM for seamless switching between multiple devices and a passthrough port for headphones. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $799, down from $849.

A Portable and Affordable ZenScreen Deal You Don't Want to Miss

Closing out this breakdown of all the incredible ASUS Black Friday Display Deals is something a little different: the portable ASUS ZenScreen MB169CK Portable USB Monitor.

16 16

This 16-inch Full HD portable display features an anti-glare IPS panel and an ultrathin design, making it the perfect companion for students, office workers, and just about anyone who uses a laptop. Connecting to a wide range of devices is easy thanks to the convenient USB Type-C with DP Alt mode, as well as the built-in tripod socket and kickstand. Weighing in at just 780 grams, this portable second-screen dream is available at Amazon for $79, down from $109 - a fantastic gift for that special someone, or simply something to improve your day-to-day workflow and productivity.

ASUS's Black Friday Display Deals are currently running from now until December 1, 2025. Head here to check out the full range of deals.