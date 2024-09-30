GIGABYTE X870 and X870E AORUS Motherboards - Cutting-Edge Performance and DIY-Friendly Design

The new X870 chipset for AMD Socket AM5, which includes the latest Ryzen 9000 Series processors, is here. The AORUS X870 and X870E line-up present a new class of motherboards, with high-speed USB4 to PCIe Gen5 as standard for storage and graphics to faster DDR5 memory speeds.

The new X870 and X870E line-up from GIGABYTE takes these advancements even further, with AI-powered performance and tools, impressive thermal design, durability, and a DIY-Friendly approach that makes installation, customization, and overclocking a breeze.

Sitting at the very top of the line-up is the incredible X870E AORUS MASTER, which not only looks stylish but features a premium Twin Digital VRM Design and industry-leading DDR5 overclocking support thanks to DDR5 Zenith-Memory technology.

What does this mean? Well, right off the bat, you've got industry-leading one-click AMD EXPO speeds of up to 8600 MT/s. The stylish X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE combines premium style with exceptional build quality while supporting the brand-new AORUS AI SNATCH technology. This technology leverages AI to provide a one-click solution for unlocking your PC's full potential, including smart and safe overclocking and optimal power efficiency.

AORUS is synonymous with performance, but there's much more to the story. Let's take a closer look at features that sets the new X870E AORUS MASTER, X870E AORUS PRO ICE, X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI7, and X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE motherboards apart from the pack.

DIY-FRIENDLY for EZ installation and troubleshooting

GIGABYTE firmly believes in making the process of creating and building a PC smooth and enjoyable. This philosophy sits at the heart of the various EZ innovations found throughout the X870 and X870E AORUS line-up. EZ-Latch makes installing M.2 SSD storage a screwdriver-free experience, and this magnetic M.2 EZ-Latch technology extends to heatsinks to simplify the process even further.

AORUS X870 and X870E support multiple PCIe Gen5 SSDs, so GIGABYTE's impressive magnetic EZ design can also be found on the large heatsink, covering multiple M.2 slots. This not only improves the overall aesthetic and look of the beautiful AORUS X870 line-up but also improves efficiency. EZ-LATCH extends to the PCIe slots for single-click installation of graphics cards, too.

With the introduction of the speedy Wi-Fi 7, wireless data transfer speeds have increased significantly with motherboards like the X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI7. Naturally, part of the installation requires connecting the low-latency Wi-Fi antenna to the motherboard; and with the WIFI EZ-Plug design, you no longer need to deal with multiple wires and screws.

For troubleshooting, each AORUS X870 and X870E motherboard includes an EZ Debug Zone with LEDs, power buttons, and a multi-key that allows users to access BIOS settings without keyboard inputs. There's also RGB switch functionality to disable all lights on the motherboard without accessing software.

Ultra Durable Performance

Like its siblings, the X870E AORUS PRO ICE motherboard is tailor-made for DIY enthusiasts and PC gamers. It's built specifically for modern GPU hardware and the next generation of graphics, which is coming soon. Like all entries in the AORUS line-up, it includes the latest PCIe UD Slot X technology anchored to an exclusive backplate. Its 58kg load-bearing capability can support even the most formidable GeForce RTX 4090 or eventual GeForce RTX 5090.

With rubber lining to protect your GPU's PCB and protective shielding, it's clear that AORUS boards provide as much support to the components you connect to them as they do to the server-grade PCB and components found under the stylish RGB lighting. Stainless steel shields can be found on each M.2 slot for greater strength and minimal signal degradation. M.2 Thermal Guard XL or M.2 Thermal Guard L heatsinks are available in all AORUS X870 boards, too, where you've got up to 9X more heat dissipation surface to ensure your PCIe Gen5 SSD speeds aren't throttled when you need them the most.

For memory overclocking, the X870E AORUS MASTER and X870E AORUS PRO ICE feature the enhanced Memory UD Slot D5, a reinforced slot for high-speed DDR5 kits that can withstand over 5,000 insertion and removal cycles with additional anti-bend durability. The flagship X870E AORUS MASTER also has an innovative active cooling solution for memory that can reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius, with the same detailed Auto FAN Control as connected AIO coolers.

This is complemented by a full-metal thermal design for optimal heat dissipation, durable heatsinks, and vents on the IO panel, which can, on its own, lower temperatures by up to 7 degrees Celsius.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity

AORUS X870 motherboards come equipped with dual 40Gbps USB4 ports with DP-Alt for charging, dealing with large files for video editing, and Ultra HD connectivity. With four times the speed of USB 3.2 Gen2 at your fingertips, 40Gbps speed is another layer of cutting-edge progress thanks to the new X870 chipset.

For gamers, audiophile-grade capacitors and surround sound capabilities offer studio-quality sound for cinematic titles like Black Myth: Wukong and God of War Ragnarok. For those jumping online for a round of Counter-Strike 2, the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, backed by a premium antenna, delivers true wireless freedom for competitive gamers. With speeds hitting an impressive 5.8 Gb/s, Wi-Fi 7 presents the next generation of wireless technology, while the new MLO (Multi-Link Operation) technology ensures bandwidth allocation is optimized for streaming and gaming.

Revamped BIOS UI, GIGABYTE Control Center, and AORUS AI SNATCH

With the entire line-up of X870 and X870E AORUS motherboards, GIGABYTE is also bringing several improvements to customization and tunings with a refined and overhauled BIOS interface. The new GIGABYTE User-Centred (UC) BIOS presents an easy-to-navigate layout for users of all skill levels, with multiple themes available to choose the right look to match your build.

GIGABYTE's AIO Fan Control provides in-depth tools for users to adjust fan speeds and profiles before entering the OS. The intuitive Quick Access features give one-click access to the most popular BIOS features and settings, reducing time spent navigating detailed BIOS screens.

Active OC Tuner works with AMD's PBO or Precision Boost Overdrive to help overclockers find the right profile and settings for various workloads, including setting the highest CPU boost clock speeds possible for gaming. For enthusiasts wanting the utmost control over their system and hardware, the Manual OC mode goes one step further, with access to all cores,

Once you boot into Windows, GIGABYTE Control Center software provides complete control over lighting and cooling. This includes custom tools thanks to the exclusive AORUS and HWiNFO partnership, which delivers BIOS-level monitoring, in-depth power and memory management, and a co-branded OSD (On-Screen Display) to benchmark, monitor, and boost to assist in increasing performance and efficiency.

GIGABYTE is focused on making OC accessible to all. To that end, it promises smart and safe practices and tools with multiple layers of temperatures, voltage, and circuit protection - powered by AI. AORUS AI SNATCH accelerates AI processing and performance. It ensures that all overclocking is seamless and safe, CPU efficiency and power consumption are optimal, and OC DDR5 memory speed profiles are instantly accessible via EXPO AI BOOST.

For those putting together a new powerful Ryzen 9000 Series rig, the AORUS X870 and X870E lineup delivers on all fronts. From performance to cutting-edge AI-powered OC to DIY-Friendly installation and customization, check out the full line-up here.