ASUS OLED Premium Care defends the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM gaming monitor from burn-in

ASUS has kicked off its three-year warranty for its OLED gaming monitors by announcing the availability of the new ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM.

ASUS is ready to get its brand new OLED gaming monitors into gamers' hands and to kick off the OLED madness the company is proud to announce it will be providing three years of warranty under its OLED Premium Care for the newly available ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM.

ASUS OLED Premium Care

ASUS's new flagship gaming monitor comes equipped with ASUS OLED Premium Care, which is designed to provide a high-end cooling system to the PG32UCDM, reducing the likelihood of burn-in occurring. The next step in gorgeous 32-inch gaming monitors is here with ASUS's ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, and the company has included a three-year warranty on the new monitor to give gamers even more peace of mind regarding possible burn-in issues.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

With ASUS's extensive knowledge in designing cooling systems for multiple products such as graphics cards, gaming laptops, and AIO coolers, the company has come up with an incredible way to keep the PG32UCDM cool but also quiet. This new cooling system includes a custom heatsink designed to keep the motherboard cool without needing a fan, making the PG32UCDM as quiet as a mouse, even as the gamer pushes it to its limits.

Additionally, the new cooling system features a graphene film behind the entire panel, which ASUS states is the thinnest yet strongest nanomaterial in the world with a thermal conductivity coefficient of up to 5,300 W/mk - a figure more than a hundred times greater than silver, copper, gold, or even aluminum. The idea behind this new heatsink is simply heat dissipation, reducing the overall operating temperature of the display and, therefore, the likelihood of burn-in.

OLED Care Software

If that has quelled your worries about burn-in, ASUS has yet another trick up its sleeve with the PG32UCDM - the inclusion of OLED Care software. This software can be accessed through the ASUS DisplayWidget Center app and comes fully equipped with an arsenal of weapons designed against burn-in. As shown by the above screenshot of the software, ASUS has many options to mitigate burn-in, such as reducing the brightness of logos, pixel cleaning, and more.

5

Moreover, the PG32UCDM will periodically remind owners to clean the gaming monitor's pixels through the provided Pixel Cleaning tool, a tactic that will ensure the longevity of the OLED panel. For those who don't know, the Pixel Cleaning tool is designed to recalibrate the screen after the monitor has been active for more than a few hours. The process only takes a few minutes and will add more life to the OLED panel showcasing your games in incredible detail. It should be noted that pixel cleaning automatically occurs when the monitor is turned off if you don't wish to run it manually.

Logo brightness adjustment is another ASUS feature in the PG32UCDM, which does what it says on the tin - lowers the brightness of logos present on the screen through ASUS's detection software, which identifies static on-screen logos. More weapons ASUS has in its arsenal to prevent burn-in include Screen Saver and Screen Move. Screen Saver automatically dims the display after two minutes of inactivity, while Screen Move identifies pixel locations and slightly shifts them periodically to help prevent burn-in from occurring. It should be noted that users can choose between several movement levels within Screen Move.

If your PG32UCDM still happens to suffer from burn-in after all of that, ASUS has your back, as the three-year warranty includes explicit coverage of burn-in problems.

ASUS Rapid Replacement

For customers in the United States and Canada, ASUS is also providing the PG32UCDM with ASUS Rapid Replacement. If you do happen to experience an issue with the PG32UCDM, ASUS will be ready to ship out a replacement unit to you super quick. As you are preparing to send in your PG32UCDM, ASUS will be busy on its end preparing a replacement to be sent out to you, reducing your downtime.

ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Specifications

So, what is the PG32UCDM? ASUS's latest flagship OLED gaming monitor is the cream of the crop for 32-inch gaming monitors. ASUS's ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is a 4K (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED gaming monitor equipped with a buttery smooth 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GTG) response time for immersive gaming.

The PG32UCDM also comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, true 10-bit, and extensive connectivity options such as 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, and a USB-C port that can deliver 90W of power.

5

Where to buy? If you want to curb any worries about burn-in occurring with OLED panels, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM has all the bells and whistles to do so. ASUS's new best-in-slot gaming monitor is available on ASUS's website, Newegg, Micro Center, and Best Buy Canada. Check out the links below for more information: