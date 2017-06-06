I'm making $900 per month mining Ethereum, I want MORE!

Update: I've added 2 more systems, and 5 more graphics cards for a total of 7 systems and 16 graphics cards. This has provided me with an estimated $1339 per month at this rate, and I'm now securing more hardware and moving into actual mining rigs so I can space out the graphics cards so they don't die in a few months :)

Disclaimer: This is something you should think on before you jump into, as the entry hardware cost is high and Ethereum pricing is volatile. It's not a guaranteed thing at all, and this is not a sponsored article. I used all of the hardware that I have lying around, and I'm doing this 'because I can'. I'm using around $10,000 worth of hardware (4 x separate PCs) but this could be done much cheaper, and is something I'll be going into in a future article.

This is just a tease, but I've been testing Ethereum out on my PCs and was instantly addicted. Any of you who know me personally or can see what kind of thing I'm into both personally and professionally, is that I'm addicted to hardware - especially graphics cards.

So with the news of Ethereum, I thought I would dive into it so that when I was reporting on it, I had a good handle on what it's all about. Well... I'm addicted. I set up one system with an RX 480 and thought 'why don't I set up multiple GPUs into it', since Ethereum, and similar cryptocurrency mining can fully 100% utilize any number of GPUs in your system.

The first thing I did was pull out my Radeon R9 295X2 cards, dual-GPU cards based on the Hawaii architecture, and throw them into the same system with the RX 480. This means I have:

RX 480 (1 x GPU)

R9 295X2 (2 x GPU)

R9 295X2 (2 x GPU)

5 GPUs in total is insane, but I didn't stop there. I set up 3 separate systems with multiple GPUs in each, apart from one running a single TITAN X(M) graphics card. In the other systems, I'm using:

NVIDIA TITAN X(M)

AMD Radeon R9 Fury X

SAPPHIRE RX 580

SAPPHIRE RX 570

SAPPHIRE RX 470

AORUS RX 580

My current workers across the systems are pushing out an average of 250MH/s right now, which is giving me an estimate of $858 USD per month of Ethereum at its current $260 price. If Ethereum continues to rise in price like Bitcoin is, that average will climb. If it falls, obviously I would make less per month from my setup. If it continues to rise, as I continue to add hardware to it, it's going to be a fun time in more ways than one.

I'm planning an entire suite of Ethereum articles from 'how to' through to benchmarks, power consumption, power costs, multi-GPU rigs with ribbon cables and cages for graphics cards and rigs, and so much more. If there's anything specific you want to see, let me know in the comments below.

Last updated: Apr 19, 2020 at 06:46 pm CDT