Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p

The Origin PC EON15-SL is a well-built, high-performance gaming laptop with solid connectivity and some of the best aesthetic customizability.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p
Published
Manufacturer: Origin PC
5 minutes & 26 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 90%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

We like the Origin PC EON15-SL gaming laptop for its customizability and overall performance, though we would like to see it a bit more affordable considering the current market.

Pros

  • + 15-inch 1600p 240Hz display
  • + Core i9-14900HX CPU + GeForce RTX 4070 GPU
  • + DDR5 SO-DIMM and upgradable
  • + Wired ethernet (1GBe)

Cons

  • - Old Wi-Fi not ppgradable (Wi-Fi 6E)

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Origin PC is Corsair's custom PC gaming arm, designing mid-range and even high-end offerings covering laptop form factors from 15" through 17" and, of course, custom desktops as well. In our most recent talks, I inquired about the latest 15-inch model with the EON15-SL, which has its 14th Gen treatment applied and is ready to go. With that, Origin was more than happy to send a unit over, so as it arrived, we got right to it.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 03
33

Busting through the specifications of the EON15-SL, we start with the heart of the machine, which is the Intel Core i9-14900HX with its eight performance cores and sixteen efficient cores for a total of 24 cores, with hyper-threading enabled thirty-two threads. Max boost clocks land at 4.1GHz for the e-cores and 5.8GHz for the p-cores.

Memory support for this machine is across two SO-DIMM slots, DDR5 enabled. Our machine had two Corsair Vengeance 5600MHz sticks installed at 16GB capacity, which is upgradable if needed.

Internally, this machine supports two NVMe SSDs, both Gen4. We also have a single m.2 Wi-Fi slot for CNVi cards. As for connectivity, the EON15-SL offers a rear I/O that includes the power input and USB-C, HDMI, and LAN connections. The unit's side panel also provides legacy USB 3.2 Type-A connections and a card reader.

At the time of writing, the tested system was on sale at Origin PC for $2064, including shipping. It usually costs $2428.

Buy at Amazon

Origin PC CHRONOS Gaming PC (OR-9010060-NA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.99
$2499.99$2499.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/4/2024 at 2:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Overview

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 05
33

The EON15-SL has custom packaging that secures the notebook during transit. Unboxing, we have a fantastic shot of the custom design Origin PC put on our unit.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 06
33

The included power adapter is a 280W GaN model, which is likely more efficient.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 07
33

The unit's rear I/O includes a USB-C, HDMI, and Gigabit LAN. The power input is far right, with a standard barrel connection.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 08
33

On the right side, we have more connectivity with two USB 3.2 ports, while an SD card reader has been placed for those wanting to use this as a productivity machine.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 09
33

The bottom of the EON15 does offer a large, vented area for air intake and four rubber feet on the corners of the chassis.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 10
33

A large 80Wh battery occupies the bottom of the chassis, while above, we have the NVMe slot off to the right, the SO-DIMM slot in the middle, and Wi-Fi tucked off to the left with the other NVMe offering. We have a large heatpipe cooling configuration, including two fans.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 11
33

As you can see from our imagery, the chassis picks up fingerprints quite easily. Holding this laptop with gloves makes it nearly unavoidable. That said, we have a massive keyboard that goes edge to edge, while the trackpad below is a solid size but offset to the left.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 12
33

Lighting for this EON15-SL includes a single bar of underglow across the front of the machine, which is customizable in the software.

BIOS/UEFI and Software

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 20Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 21
Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 22Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 23
Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 24
33

The EON15-SL's BIOS does offer a GUI, with the main page offering hardware information. Of course, an advanced menu provides further customization to the NVMe controller, including virtualization and operating modes. The security menu is quite clean, with options for password control and secure boot, and the boot menu offers options for configuring the system's boot sequence, etc.

Software

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 25
33

The software for the EON15 is Gaming Center. This software offers several tabs for the laptop's configuration.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 26
33

General Settings include basic Windows controls along with the dGPU function switch.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 27
33

The performance opens up options for several presets.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 28
33

Light settings control the keyboard backlight along with the light bar.

System/CPU Benchmarks

Cinebench

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveilings. The benchmark has two tests: a single-core workload that utilizes one thread or 1T and a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 30
33

Throwing the EON15-SL in our charts, it lands firmly in the middle of the pack with a 107 single thread and 1321 multi-thread score in R24.

BAPCo CrossMark

CrossMark™ is an easy-to-run native cross-platform benchmark that uses real-world application models to measure overall system performance and responsiveness. CrossMark™ supports devices running Windows, iOS, and macOS platforms.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 31
33

CrossMark offers an overall score of 2016 for the EON, which is again in the middle of the pack.

AIDA64 Memory

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 32
33

Memory performance was 73K read, 63K write, and 67K copy. The latency was rather solid with this unit at 89.9ns.

PCMark

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 35
33

PCMark Extended scored 10730 for the EON15, on par with the Legion 7i.

3DMark

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 36
33

CPU Profile picked up 1213 single threads and 2352 for two threads.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 37
33

At higher thread counts, we see the EON15 touch 6709 at eight threads and max out at 8098.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 38
33

3DMark Storage did quite well, too, scoring 426 MB/s bandwidth.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 39
33

Testing Steel Nomad, we see a score of 2761, which is quite good and a touch better than the RTX 4070 combo in the Legion 7i.

Gaming

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 41
33

We started gaming testing with Cyberpunk 2077 and a fresh set of charts. As you can see, we peak at 82 FPS using the low preset at the machine's native resolution. Moving through the presets, we grab nearly 61 FPS at medium, 50 FPS at high, and 39 FPS at Ultra.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 42
33

Moving over to Forza Motorsport, we have an 89 FPS peak using the low preset, 77 FPS at medium, and 51 FPS at high settings.

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 43
33

AotS grabs 114 FPS at low settings using the DX12 API and only drops a few FPS down to 102 when moving to the high preset. Last, we pushed the Crazy preset to see what the machine could handle and came away with 72 FPS.

Switching to the latest installment of Forza Motorsport, we start with the low preset and achieve an average framerate of 44 FPS.

Battery Life and Final Thoughts

Battery Life

Origin PC EON15-SL Gaming Laptop Review - 15-inch Gaming at 240Hz 1600p 44
33

We used PCMark with its gaming scenario to test the EON15's battery life. The EON15-SL had over four hours of battery life.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up the EON15-SL, we rarely see too many 15" systems come through, as 16" and 18" have become the more modern form factors of choice. The EON was well built, with a solid chassis offering ample connectivity. I would have liked to see more variety with just one USB-C on the rear and two USB 3.2. It feels empty, adding to this a bit of a disappointment for a 14th-generation offering stuck with 1Gbe and Wi-Fi that's not upgradable unless Intel releases CNVIo BE chipsets.

Outside of that, the design is fantastic with an edge-to-edge keyboard, which allows the keyboard to retain a standard form factor and offers a good amount of mechanical feedback. The trackpad isn't my cup of tea; it is offset and small for my liking but good enough for the times you'll be without your favorite gaming mouse.

As for the display, 1600p fits very well on a 16" panel, and 240Hz nearly guarantees an overall smoothness for those playing fast-paced shooters. Clarity was on point, and color was quite good, though not OLED good, which is hard to beat currently. The brightness had no issues, and with the games we ran for benchmarking, the panel had no problems with bleed or tearing.

As for pricing, the EON15-SL will be in a tough spot because of its form factor and larger 16" models now pushing into the same price brackets. That said, our Core build comes in a touch over $2400, and that gives you the top-end 14900HX, RTX 4070, a 1600p 240Hz panel, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe. Overall, we like the EON15-SL, but we would like to see the price decrease under $2K to be more competitive. It's close to that, given its sale price at the time of writing.

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

90%

The Bottom Line

We like the Origin PC EON15-SL gaming laptop for its customizability and overall performance, though we would like to see it a bit more affordable considering the current market.

TweakTown award
90%

Origin PC CHRONOS Gaming PC (OR-9010060-NA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.99
$2499.99$2499.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/4/2024 at 2:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags