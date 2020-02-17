PATRIOT launches latest P300 m.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA - FEB. 13th, 2020 - PATRIOT, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals, and flash storage solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of P300 Gen3 x4 NVMe m.2 SSD with capacities available from 256GB up to 1TB. The P300 is designed to deliver the most significant all-around performance for desktop and laptop users. Built with next-generation PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe controller and best-in-class components, the P300 is posed to bring out rapid data transfer speeds and best in class reliability for the user. P300 represents a milestone for the next generation of PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD, which can offer 25% higher transfer speeds better IOPs over standard PCIe3 x2 solutions and attribute to its low power consumption is the best solution for laptop battery endurance.

As more and more users have migrated from SATA III to PCIe NVMe solid state drives, there needs to be diversity to help users pick products that better match their demands and performance goals. The P300 provides a reliable solution for budget-users while still offering exceptional speed at a consumer-friendly price. P300 built on a single-sided M.2 design for space savings and to ensure compatibility with the thinnest laptops and small form factor desktops. The next-generation DRAMless controller, when matched with 3D NAND flash, reduces the build costs without compromising SSD performance and quality. "While the entire PC industry seems to focus on high-end GAMING products, it is easy to overlook the basic needs of the retail consumer, and PATRIOT is rising to the challenge. The P300 is a perfect example of that allowing the budget-builder to have a quality SSD with little to no compromise in performance and quality," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of PATRIOT.

Stability and reliability are the key elements for outstanding storage products. The P300's advanced firmware provides an end-to-end data path protection and powerful LDPC (low-density parity-check) ECC algorithm to ensure data integrity, and for avoiding data corruption, it also allows peak performance is maintained and lowers power consumption in the system.

Supports APST, ASPM, and L1.2 power-saving modes, which can maximize the battery endurance of laptops and offers a secure erase command to clear all user data and restore factory settings. The P300 supports Advanced Wear Leveling to prolong the lifespan of NAND Flash by optimizing write and erase cycles for each of the cells. The drive is designed to strengthen the system's overall performance by quicker data transfer speed and backed by our 3-year warranty; the PATRIOT P300 delivers one of the most reliable price-to-performance SSD's on the market.

Availability:

PATRIOT P300 is available at major retailers:

