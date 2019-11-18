Memory Making Made Easy: 4 New Memory Cards for All Needs

Taipei, Taiwan - November 18th, 2019 - The market may be saturated with a number of confusing memory card options, but Silicon Power is releasing a new set of 4 microSD cards that will be sure to meet your expectations, clearly. With each of them geared toward a specific usage, we're making it easy to choose the best card for your needs. So, whether you're a beginner who's just looking to improve your mobile phone performance or a professional who's looking to capture footage in the most stunning 8K Ultra HD quality - or anyone in between - we've got you covered.

Need For Speed With UHS-II Technology: The Superior Pro V90 microSD

UHS-II technology introduces blazingly fast read and write speeds up to 290 and 160 MB/s, respectively, to fully maximize your time. Capture stunning 8K Ultra HD photos and videos quickly, easily, and with smooth playback. Write raw files in nearly half the time compared to UHS-I. Dramatically accelerate post-production transfers with an appropriate card reader. For professional-level performance that you can trust, this card will have your back.

A New Standard For App Responsiveness: The Superior V30 A2 microSD

With an advanced A2 rating, the Superior microSDHC/SDXC UHS-I card is specifically designed for app enhancement. Minimum random read of 4,000 IOPS and random write of 2,000 IOPS equate to lightning-fast launches and smoother operation. This translates to an overall superior user experience on your Android-based smartphone, tablet, and other app-running mobile devices. It also saves internal storage space on your device.

All Of Your Precious Moments In 4K Ultra HD: The Superior V30 A1 microSD

If you don't want to miss a single moment, you need a card that can keep up with the pace of life. With UHS Speed Class 1 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30), the Superior microSDHC/SDXC UHS-I card allows you to capture uninterrupted 4K Ultra HD videos. On top of that, read and write speeds up to 100 and 80 MB/s, respectively, ensure that you're catching every single one of those precious moments in stunning quality.

Everyday Life In Full-HD: The Elite V10 A1 microSD

Your memories are invaluable, so entrust them with a reliable card. With a Class 10 performance rating, the Elite microSDHC/SDXC UHS-I card enables uninterrupted recording of Full-HD 1080p video. Additionally, a Video Speed Class 10 (V10) rating allows a recording minimum of 10MB of video per second. That makes it the perfect card for recording memories on your everyday mobile devices in high quality, effortlessly, along with enough capacity options to suit all levels of usage.

