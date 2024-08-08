Intel Inside cars, launches 'new' GPU for 'next-level, high-fidelity experiences' in vehicles

Intel launches its A760A GPU which is made for cars, offering 'next-level, high-fidelity experiences' with higher performance, including AI.

Intel has just launched the A760A, a discrete GPU made for cars, something the company announced today at its AI Cockpit Innovation Experience event.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new A760A GPU isn't quite new, as it's a rebrand of a GPU already on the market, but now aimed at the automotive market. Intel says its new A760A GPU will deliver "next-level, high-fidelity experiences' for vehicles.

The A760A has higher performance compared to integrated graphics on other Intel processors that were made for vehicles, called SDV SoCs. Intel says its new A760A is an easy drop-in upgrade for car manufacturers that already have vehicles powered by SDV processors, allowing for performance upgrades without a platform change.

Intel says that the additional peforrmance inside of the A760A will be used for 3D graphics, including gaming and AI software as well as large language models (LLMs). Intel believes that car markets and their customers might find it useful to have an LLM on-board powered by AI, to handle complex vehicle control requests, answering questions about cars, and even talking to your car.

As for the rebrand, the Intel A760A for cars is a reskin of an Arc Alchemist desktop GPU -- the mid-range A750 GPU and then added an additional 8GB of GDDR6 memory for a total of 16GB GDDR6 on the A760A -- ready for cars.

Inside, the A760A will have up to 14 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance and 229 INT8 TOPS of AI performance. This means it's more powerful than NVIDIA's Orin SoC, with 12 Arm cores and an Ampere-based GPU with up to 5.3 TFLOPS and 170 TOPS of AI performance.

However, NVIDIA's next-generation Thor SoC will have 2000 TOPS of AI performance, absolutely blowing away Intel's 'new' A760A GPU.

Jack Weast, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive, said: "Intel's strategy is to bring the power of AI into devices of every size and shape, and we're thrilled to bring that expertise and our vast open AI ecosystem to the automotive industry. China's rapid electric vehicle development cycles and advanced technological adoption make it an ideal testing ground for our next-generation technologies".

Key features of Intel's AI cockpit solution: