Memblaze will tease a monster 30.72TB PBlaze7 7940 Gen5 SSD at FMS 2024, up to 14GB/sec reads

Memblaze ships 150,000+ units of its PBlaze7 7940 SSD, its PCIe Gen5 enterprise NVMe SSD, will show off 30.72TB PBlaze7 7940 SSD at FMS 2024.

Memblaze has announced it has hit a significant milestone at FMS 2024: the shipment of over 150,000 units of its PBlaze7 7940 series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs since they launched at FMS 2023 last year.

The enterprise-focused Memblaze PBlaze7 7940 SSD features the Marvell Bravera SC5 controller and the latest NAND flash technology. Leveraging deep optimization by the engineering team at Memblaze and its Unified Framework Platform, the PBlaze7 7940 SSD delivers 2.5x the performance and 1.5x the power efficiency of conventional Gen4 SSDs.

FMS 2024 is this week, with Memblaze expanding the capacity of its PBlaze7 7940 to a huge 30.72TB of Gen5 SSD goodness for enterprise customers. This expansion significantly reduces SSD and server deployments, lowers TCO, and decreases carbon emissions.

Memblaze PBlaze7 7940 Gen5 enterprise SSD features:

  • PCIe 5.0, NVMe 2.0, TCG Opal 2.0
  • 4K Random Read IOPS of 2,800K and Write IOPS of 720K
  • Sequential Read Bandwidth of 14GB/s and Write Bandwidth of 10GB/s
  • Industry-leading product energy efficiency ratio: typical read power consumption＜16W
  • Ultra-low latency of 57/9 μs
  • Capacity ranging from 3.2TB to 30.72TB
  • Available in EDSFF E1.S, E3.S, 2.5-inch U.2, and HHHL AIC form factors

Dr. Taile Zhang, CEO of Memblaze, said: "We are thrilled with the market response to the PBlaze7 7940 series. Surpassing the 150,000 unit shipment mark within a few months of its launch is a testament to the exceptional performance and reliability of our product. The rise of AIGC has driven exponential growth in computational demands, and the PBlaze7 7940 is perfectly positioned to meet these needs with its exceptional performance and quality".

Matt Kim, Vice President of Storage Business at Marvell, commented: "We congratulate Memblaze on achieving this milestone. The PBlaze7 7940 SSDs, powered by our cloud-optimized Bravera™ SC5 SSD controller, demonstrate exceptional performance and reliability, making them ideal for business-critical and high-performance workloads".

