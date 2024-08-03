Intel 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core boxed CPUs get 2 more years of warranty, Intel throws a bone

Intel has announced extended warranty periods for retail boxed 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs amid major issues surrounding the processors.

Intel is experiencing some pain right now. It has lost 30% of its share price in the last 48 hours and is now announcing extended warranty periods for its 13th- and 14th-generation Core CPUs because of their instability issues.

The company has issued a further two years of warranty for 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs, extending their 3-year warranty to a larger 5-year warranty. However, this is the for the retail boxed versions of the CPUs. There is STILL no recall on Intel's 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs, and there will be no stopping sales of these processors either.

Intel said it is "committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. We stand behind our products, and in the coming days we will be sharing more details on two-year extended warranty support for our boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors".

The company continued: "In the meantime, if you are currently or previously experienced instability symptoms on your Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop system:"

  • For users who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators - please reach out to your system manufacturer's support team for further assistance.
  • For users who purchased a boxed CPU - please reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance.

"At the same time, we apologize for the delay in communications as this has been a challenging issue to unravel and definitively root cause".

