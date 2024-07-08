Phanteks NV5 MKII case is here, and it supports BTF and Project Zero motherboards

The new Phanteks NV5 MKII PC case is available now, offering more room, a near-seamless glass panel look, and support for new hidden-cable motherboards.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Originally showcased at Computex 2024, Phanteks has announced that its new NV5 MKII mid-tower chassis is available now. This next-gen or upgraded version of the NV5 adds support for new BTF and Project Zero motherboards designed to hide cable connectors by placing them on the underside.

The new Phanteks NV5 MKII PC case is available now, image credit: Phanteks.
Open Gallery 5

The new Phanteks NV5 MKII PC case is available now, image credit: Phanteks.

This is great because the Phanteks NV5 MKII features a 'near-seamless glass panel' look designed to showcase your PC hardware. The new NV5 MKII is also larger than its predecessor, with the increased width offering more room for today's chunky GPUs and 12VHPWR cable connectors found on the GeForce RTX 40 Series. Plus, support for up to eight 120mm fans.

Cooling-wise, the case includes plenty of mesh for increased airflow and dust filtration. You'll also notice the removable PSU cover for easy access and style. On the style front, the Phanteks NV5 MKII has integrated RGB lighting, including a software-free controller that makes customization a breeze.

The new Phanteks NV5 MKII chassis is available now in the U.S. region in Black ($109.99 USD) and White ($119.99 USD) variants, with other global markets expected to receive stock later this month.

Here's a breakdown of the new case's features.

Phanteks NV5 MKII case is here, and it supports BTF and Project Zero motherboards 2
Open Gallery 5

  • BTF/ Project Zero Motherboard Compatibility: Optimized to support the latest motherboard technologies.
  • Near-Seamless Glass Panels: Perfect for showcasing custom PC builds in a visually striking manner.
  • Increased Chassis Width: to support wider modern GPUs and 12VHPWR cables.
  • Ultra-Fine Performance Mesh Design: Ensures high airflow with effective dust filtration.
  • High-End Cooling Performance: Accommodates up to eight 120mm fan positions.
  • Removable PSU Cover: for easy access and installation.
  • Integrated Digital-RGB Lighting: Includes a software-free controller for easy customization.
  • GPU Support Bracket: Included for added stability.
  • Optional Upgrade: NV5 Premium DRGB Kit available with a motherboard cover and additional DRGB lighting strips that can be installed magnetically to the frame of the case.

NEWS SOURCE:phanteks.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

