Prime Day Offer: Get $60 off the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC with 12th Gen Intel CPU!

Save big on the GEEKOM Mini IT12 with this exclusive Prime Day Offer. 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 32GB of memory, 1TB of SSD, and more!

GEEKOM has an excellent Prime Day Offer for TweakTown readers looking to upgrade. Right now you can save big on the GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC with its powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 32GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, multiple USB4 ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, a dedicated 2.5G RJ45 Ethernet port. This tiny, portable PC (it weighs only 652 grams!) is ready to help you unlock a new level of performance.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

With Windows 11 pre-installed, dual-channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, and fast PCIe Gen4 storage, this unit's small size hides some serious power. The 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H can run multiple displays up to an 8K resolution while delivering 47-54% more performance across popular Adobe apps and video encoding (compared to Intel's 10th Gen).

GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor normally retails for $549 USD, but right now, it's just $489! Enter the coupon code TWEAKIT12 at checkout to take $60 off the price of this powerful Mini PC. UK readers can also pick this up for ￡489. Just head over to GEEKOM's UK site and enter TWEAKIT12 at checkout to take ￡60 off the price. Offer available from now until July 14.

7

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is designed for multitasking and running powerful creator apps, especially with 32GB of fast DDR4 3200 MT/s memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage capable of delivering read speeds of up to 3300 MB/s. The GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC supports memory and storage expansion, with additional M.2 and SATA ports and bays supporting up to 5TB of total system storage. Impressive.

GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC also ships with a VESA bracket, so it can be tucked away behind a display, where it will remain out of sight. It is quiet, too, with the Mici PC producing less than 49 dB of total noise. The high-strength metal frame is also designed for durability and portability so that the GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC can be easily taken on the go.

Here's a breakdown of the GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC's specs. And yes, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this Minic PC is great for multimedia and gaming. The GEEKOM Mini IT12 can simultaneously support two 8K displays and two 4K displays over HDMI and USB4.