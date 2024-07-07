ZOTAC 'mismanages' customer RMA files: personal info, B2B transactions get leaked onto internet

ZOTAC has reportedly 'leaked' the personal information of several customers through the 'mismanagement' of its RMA files, floods the internet.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

ZOTAC management wouldn't be having a good weekend, with the company seeing leaks of the personal information of its customers through the "mismanagement" of its RMA files. GamersNexus goes into great detail on the story below:

Our friends at Wccftech picked up the story, saying it looks like ZOTAC has been "negligent in safeguarding consumer rights and has made the personal information of multiple customers public by not securely managing RMA files". This is a massive issue for the company, putting multiple people and their private information at risk.

How did this happen? ZOTAC uploaded these important files to Google web servers, which meant they were publicly accessible to anyone who simply searched "ZOTAC RMA" or something to that effect. The RMA files won't appear on Google searches now, but the images discovered by GamersNexus show that the Google search results had B2B (business-to-business) invoices, as well as custom RMA requests and their personal information.

ZOTAC's business partner told GamersNexus: "If I can Google Search my own credit memos.... what the **** is this? How can you be this insecure? How can you run a business like this?"

ZOTAC 'mismanages' customer RMA files: personal info, B2B transactions get leaked onto internet 70
Open Gallery 2

One of GamersNexus' viewers said he had the knack of "looking up himself" on Google searches, noticing his RMA file was in the results. There's detailed user information, invoice amounts, and more... with the B2B invoices showing us that ZOTAC purchased NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 3090 for $2400 per card, which I'm sure is something ZOTAC didn't want public.

If you've purchased a product from ZOTAC and want to see if you're on this list, look up a unique string in them,, for example,, your name, and then add "site:zotacusa.com." If a search result shows up, it could be a dead link as ZOTAC is scrambling to fix these issues. ZOTAC is working with its partners right now to solve the problem, with the company raising the issues with the relevant people, with ZOTAC asking customers to email personal documents to a certain address.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity OC White Edition (ZT-D40820Q-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$1069.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/7/2024 at 3:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags