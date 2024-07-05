beyerdynamic announces premium MMX 300 PRO 'professional gaming headphones'

Soft velour-covered ear pads and cushions are usually a sign that you're dealing with high-end headphones, which is precisely what you're getting with the new beyerdynamic MMX 300 PRO gaming headset. It features the same studio-grade, 45mm high-performance STELLAR.45 driver found in the company's pro audio headphones, tuned here in a design custom-made for gaming.

According to the company, the closed-back design and high-end sound quality are perfect for those "long, focused gaming sessions." They focus on delivering powerful bass, clear mids, and crisp and detailed high frequencies. The headphone frequency response is impressive, listed as 5 - 40,000 Hz. More than double the range most headset drivers offer.

Hopefully, we'll go hands-on (or ears-on) with these as soon as they sound impressive. beyerdynamic's MMX 300 series is its premium gaming headset, and the PRO is its most impressive version to date.

There's more than studio-grade sound to listen to, as Beyerdynamic has also included a 10mm electret condenser microphone with a wider frequency range and less noise for clear and crisp chat. Microphone and chat quality are always the big question marks when it comes to a gaming headset, so on paper, it's great to hear that just as much effort is being put into this side of the experience.

It's also lightweight, weighing 314 grams, and made from premium materials. The price tag is relatively high for a wired gaming headset, at $299.99 USD. However, if it does manage to live up to its pro and studio-grade goals, then it would be worth it. It's available now via Amazon (link below) and directly from beyerdynamic. The new beyerdynamic MMX 300 PRO gaming headset is compatible with PlayStation, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices.