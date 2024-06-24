The United States Federal Reserve hacked: 33TB of data stolen by ransomware group LockBit

Ransomware group LockBit hacked the US Federal Reserve Board: reportedly negotiating with the board for ransom payment, or it'll dumb 33TB of Fed data.

Uhh... so the United States Federal Reserve has been hacked, with a new post on a Dark Web leak site associated with ransomware group LockBit, holding 33TB of incredibly confidential financial data from the Fed.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

On June 23, 2024 at 8:27 UTC, LockBit announced it had hacked into the systems of the Federal Reserve, with 33TB of sensitive banking information taken. The data includes confidential details of American banking activities, which if veritified, would make this one of the largest breaches of financial data in history.

The post reads: "Federal banking is the term of a way the Federal Reserve of the United States distributes its money. The Reserve operates twelve banking districts around the country which oversee money distribution within their respective districts. The twelve cities which are home to the Reserve Banks are Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, Dallas, Saint Louis, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, and San Francisco".

The post continues: "33 terabytes of juicy banking information containing Americans' banking secrets. You better hire another negotiator within 48 hours, and fire this clinical idiot who values Americans bank secrecy at $50,000".

3

So, the Federal Reserve has a negotiator that is working with LockBit, and offered them just $50,000 for the stolen 33TB of crucial information from the Federal Reserve? Well, it didn't go well and the hackers called them out -- big time -- and with the clock ticking, this could quickly become a major story that every American (and every person on this planet) will hear about.

The Federal Reserve is not a part of the federal government but a private organization... this hack is going to put a lot of eyes on that fact, and I'll end the story there. LockBit... I must say, you've got some big ones, eh! This is all happening on the day Australian hacker Julian Assange is released from maximum prison after 1901 days in 23-hour-per-day isolation.