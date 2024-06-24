LG's new Tandem OLED will be in Dell's new XPS 13 2024 first, not Apple's new MacBook Pro M4

LG Display announces mass production of the industry's first 13-inch Tandem OLED panel for laptops: debuts in the new Dell XPS 13 2024 laptop.

LG Display has just announced it has started mass production of the industry's first 13-inch Tandem OLED panel for laptops, which will debut inside of Dell's new XPS 13 2024 laptop.

The company is targeting the OLED market with the higher performance and lower power consumption of Tandem OLED technology, first commercialized by LG Display in 2019; Tandem OLED's advantages are achieved by combining two stacks of RGB OLEDs.

Working together in tandem -- get it, Tandem OLED -- these layers offer superior durability and performance when compared to single-layer OLED panels, as well as boasting longer life spans and even higher peak brightness. Tamdem OLEDs first appeared in automotive OLEDs that have "particularly high quality standards" said LG Display, to disperse energy and allow them to operate more reliably over longer periods of time.

Tandem OLEDs are also considered "optimal" for IT products that require a relatively high amount of screen time: think, laptops, monitors, tablets, smartphones. In a first move into laptops, LG Display's new Tandem OLED panel has been "tailored for laptop use" with double the lifespan, and 3x the brightness of a conventional single-layer OLED display, all while reducing power consumption by up to 40% which makes it idea for high-performance laptops.

LG Display says that by designing the components and enhancing the structure of the 13-inch Tandem OLED panel, the company has been able to make it around 40% thinner and 28% lighter than existing OLED laptop screens, which is impressive.

As for the 13-inch Tandem OLED panel, we have a WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) resolution, which is about the standard for 13-inch OLED panels on laptops these days. Now we need that at 90Hz or better yet, 120Hz.

Jae-Won Jang, Vice President and Head of the Medium Display Product Planning Division at LG Display, said: "We will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of OLED products for IT applications and offer differentiated customer value based on distinctive strengths of Tandem OLED, such as long life, high brightness, and low power consumption".