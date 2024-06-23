Popular open-world zombie game hits Version 1.0 after a decade in Early Access

7 Ways to Die is an open-world zombie sandbox game that debuted in Early Access in 2013 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. This week, developer The Fun Pimps announced that after a decade of updates, new features, and improvements, the game will hit Version 1.0 on July 25. The plan is to bring this version of the game to Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"After nearly twelve years of early access, the highly anticipated Version 1.0 release of 7 Days to Die is here," The Fun Pimps writes. "This momentous milestone marks a significant evolution in the survival horror genre. The 1.0 Edition brings more optimizations, polish, quality-of-life improvements, new content, new features, and new gameplay systems than ever before."

It's a significant game overhaul, with visual improvements, a new gore system, updated crafting, an armor systems overhaul, and more. You can learn about all this in the 7 Days to Die 1.0 video.

Version 1.0 sees a price increase for the game on all platforms. However, those who own the current version of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will need to re-purchase the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S due to "significant technical differences between old and current console hardware." The studio is currently working with Sony and Microsoft to try and get legacy owners a discount for the new version.

Hitting 1.0 won't be the end of updates either, as The Fun Pimps has plans to continue working on 7 Ways to Die for years to come.

"When we first set out to make 7 Days to Die, we never thought our game would bring this much interest or have this much success. This would not be possible without the continued support of our incredible community, who have stood by us for over a decade," studio co-founder Richard Huenink said. "7 Days is our team's greatest passion, and The Fun Pimps will continue to make content and add new features and grow this franchise because it's our favorite game too."