MAINGEAR unleashes ML-16 gaming laptop: Core Ultra CPU, RTX 40 series GPU starts from $1869

MAINGEAR intros its new ML-16 gaming laptops: Intel Core Ultra CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, starting from $1869, available now.

MAINGEAR has just unveiled its new ML-16 gaming laptops, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs. Check it out:

Popular Now: Edward Snowden warns public about OpenAI after it appointed an NSA director

MAINGEAR has crafted the new ML-16 gaming laptop to deliver "next-level productivity and gaming performance at home and on the go". The ML-16 gaming laptop has been collaboratively engineered for impressive speed, seamless multitasking, and long-lasting battery life.

Inside, the new MAINGEAR ML-16 gaming laptops rock the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPU, and the choice of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs. There's a large 80Wh battery inside, so you're going to get plenty of battery life out of the ML-16, with three power modes to choose from (and a dedicated turbo mode for maximum performance).

MAINGEAR opts for a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, a nice 16:10 aspect ratio (so good), and NVIDIA Dynamic Display Switching technology that will intelligently switch between the integrated Arc GPU on the Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU.

3

MAINGEAR's new ML-16 gaming laptop (source: MAINGEAR)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company includes an RGB keyboard (of course), a number pad, and a large touchpad that will be great for professionals and gamers on the go. There's built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, an integrated HD webcam and Windows Hello support for easy and secure logins.

3

MAINGEAR's new ML-16 gaming laptop (source: MAINGEAR)

There are up to dual 4TB Gen4 SSDs for super-fast storage, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and full customization from MAINGEAR that allows customized artwork and designs on the laptop lids (which look awesome; check out the full range on MAINGEAR's website).

MAINGEAR is going above and beyond with its new ML-16 gaming laptop, where the first 50 units sold are part of an elite limited launch edition, getting a specially designed lid and wallpaper, and an awesome custom IP67-rated waterproof, lockable hard case for free. Damn good.

MAINGEAR's new ML-16 gaming laptop starts from $1869, and is available now.