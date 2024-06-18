AMD cyberattack: 'IntelBroker' has stolen data on future products, customer information

AMD is investigating a possible cyberattack, with a hacker allegedly selling stolen data on a hacking forum including AMD employee information and more.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

AMD has potentially been hit by a cyberattack, after hacker "IntelBroker" allegedly stole data and has it up for sale on a hacking forum. The data includes AMD employee information, financial documents, and confidential information including future AMD products.

AMD cyberattack: 'IntelBroker' has stolen data on future products, customer information 408
Open Gallery 2

AMD told BleepingComputer in a statement: "We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data".

The threat actor said in a spot on a hacking forum: "Today, I'm selling the AMD.com data breach. Thanks for reading and enjoy! In June 2024, AMD, a large computing company suffered a data breach. Compromised data: Future AMD products, Spec sheets, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware and finances".

DarkWebInformer reports that the threat actor also claims to have data from AMD including an employee data base that features user IDs, first and last names, job functions, business phone numbers, email addresses, and employment status.

The hacker behind the alleged AMD cyberattack is "IntelBroker" who is known for the breach on DC Health Link, leading to a congressional hearing after it exposed personal data on the US House of Representatives members and staff. IntelBroker was also responsible for the breach of the Europol Platform for Experts (EPE) which is a web portal used to share information between international law enforcement agencies.

It was just two years ago back in June 2022 that AMD investigated a breach by the RansomHouse extortion gang, who at the time claimed to have 450GB of stolen AMD data, and here we are again.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$344.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2024 at 7:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bleepingcomputer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags