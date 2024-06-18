AMD cyberattack: 'IntelBroker' has stolen data on future products, customer information

AMD is investigating a possible cyberattack, with a hacker allegedly selling stolen data on a hacking forum including AMD employee information and more.

AMD has potentially been hit by a cyberattack, after hacker "IntelBroker" allegedly stole data and has it up for sale on a hacking forum. The data includes AMD employee information, financial documents, and confidential information including future AMD products.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD told BleepingComputer in a statement: "We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data".

The threat actor said in a spot on a hacking forum: "Today, I'm selling the AMD.com data breach. Thanks for reading and enjoy! In June 2024, AMD, a large computing company suffered a data breach. Compromised data: Future AMD products, Spec sheets, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware and finances".

DarkWebInformer reports that the threat actor also claims to have data from AMD including an employee data base that features user IDs, first and last names, job functions, business phone numbers, email addresses, and employment status.

The hacker behind the alleged AMD cyberattack is "IntelBroker" who is known for the breach on DC Health Link, leading to a congressional hearing after it exposed personal data on the US House of Representatives members and staff. IntelBroker was also responsible for the breach of the Europol Platform for Experts (EPE) which is a web portal used to share information between international law enforcement agencies.

It was just two years ago back in June 2022 that AMD investigated a breach by the RansomHouse extortion gang, who at the time claimed to have 450GB of stolen AMD data, and here we are again.