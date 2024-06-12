ASRock DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC: AM5 socket, supports PCIe extension cables for external GPUs

ASRock has launched its new DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC that has a very cool trick up its sleeve: it features a PCIe extension cable that lets you use an external graphics card... which is something we don't see in a world dominated by Thunderbolt 4 and OCulink connectivity.

It's impossible to cram in a monster GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card inside a Mini-PC system, but with a full PCIe interface through an external PCIe extension cable, it just makes sense. ASRock has placed the PCIe connector hidden under a cover (because some users won't use an external discrete graphics card) that can be taken off and used at any time.

The company does miss a huge opportunity, though: ASRock doesn't include a high-quality PCIe extension cable with its new DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC. This means you'll need to find one yourself, and if you have problems, it's not ASRock's issue. ASRock, you should've included the PCIe extension cable with the system.

Anyway, inside of the ASRock DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC is support for the AM5 socket, which supports the current-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and the upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. ASRock also points out that the AM5-based Ryzen 8000 series APUs will also fit inside of the DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC system.

Up to 192GB of DDR5-7200+ memory is supported, as is enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, 2 x SATA3 ports, 1 x Blazing M.2 slot for a Gen5 SSD, and 1 x Hyper M.2 slot for a Gen4 SSD. There's also plenty of USB connectivity, with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports (2 on the front, 2 on the rear), 1 x M.2 Key-E for Wi-Fi, and a 500W power supply.

I can't imagine using an expensive graphics card that is just sitting on its own, on a PCIe extension cable, on the desk next to the DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC. That sounds kinda dangerous, and damaging your expensive graphics card is the last thing anyone would want to see happen.

The new ASRock DeskMeet X600 Mini-PC is available at Chinese retailer JD.com. The barebones model starts at around $193, while the fully specced Model with the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU costs around $635.

