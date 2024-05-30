NVIDIA teases its 2017 April Fools Day prank: GeForce G-Assist USB flash drive could return

NVIDIA pranked the world in 2017 with its GeForce GTX G-Assist USB stick... but, uh, it looks like this could become a reality soon.

NVIDIA pranked the world back in 2017 with its GeForce GTX 1080-shaped "G-Assist" USB flash drive, saying it had technology inside to power deep learning algorithms and bring AI to gaming... well... fast-forward to today, and that's actually the reality on GeForce RTX series graphics cards with ray tracing and AI-powered upscaling through DLSS.

NVIDIA now has multiple versions of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) powered by AI algorithms, plenty of beautiful ray-traced games supported by GeForce RTX series GPUs, and even NPCs that are powered by large language models for a totally new world of gaming in the near future.

Well, now the official NVIDIA GeForce account on X has posted "the future is never far away..." while teasing its GeForce GTX G-Assist flash drive. We have no idea what NVIDIA is hinting at here, but if it has anything that the G-Assist USB drive was meant to have, we could expect "Ghost Play" that plays the games while you're doing something else, or BossBoost, which is meant to help gamers through tough fights. There's also NV Nurture, a fictional technology that reminds gamers to recharge their energy by connecting to their fridges.

Computex 2024 is right around the corner, so NVIDIA has to be cooking up something to announce at the show, we just don't know what. What do you think it could be? What could NVIDIA do to your gaming PC experience with a USB flash drive that has some tricks up its sleeve? Game backups? Something AI related? We'll know in the coming days!