Lenovo's new Yoga Slim and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI PC laptops: Copilot+ ready with Snapdragon X

Lenovo has just unveiled its latest Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptops, both Copilot+ ready AI laptops with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors.

3

Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7x AI laptop (source: Lenovo)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

First up we've got Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7x which features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor with an on-board Hexagon NPU for AI workloads. There's a 14.5-inch 3K display (2944 x 1840) PureSight OLED display with up to 1000 nits of HDR brightness. There's up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 3 x USB-C ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support.

Lenovo says its new Yoga Slim 7x laptop will have multiple days of battery life, which will be awesome to see in the flesh.

Moving onto the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 which also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoX with a 12-core Oryon CPU, integrated Adreno GPU, and Hexagon NPU. There's up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, up to 1TB of Gen4 SSD storage.

3

Lenovo's new ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI laptop (source: Lenovo)

Lenovo's new ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop features a few different 14-inch display options: all with 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. There's the 1920 x 1200 IPS non-touch panel, as well as a higher-end 2880 x 1800 OLED panel, too.

Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, said: "As we enter the beginning of the AI PC era-a once-in-30-years inflection point in the market-we are proud to offer one of the widest portfolio of AI-ready devices, AI-enabled solutions, and AI-optimized experiences to customers worldwide and bring AI to all. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 are the newest members of Lenovo's portfolio of devices that harness the new power of AI including multiday battery life and faster, more secure client-based processing that delivers to users the ultimate in personalization and control, unleashing their unlimited potential for creative expression and unparalleled productivity".

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, said: "The synergy between Lenovo and Microsoft is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence. Our partnership has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers both individuals and organizations to achieve more. With Lenovo's introduction of the Copilot+ PCs, Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, we are setting a new standard for AI-enhanced computing, offering unparalleled experiences that are both intuitive and transformative. Lenovo's commitment to quality, combined with Microsoft's AI prowess, ensures that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable solutions on the market".