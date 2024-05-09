Apple wants its fancy titanium Apple Cards back so it can recycle them

If you get your physical titanium Apple Card soon after they became available in 2019 you're probably going to be told to send it back to Apple.

If you're an Apple Card owner who also happened to have asked for one of those titanium cards to go with it, you're probably starting to notice that it's getting ready to expire. The Apple Card launched back in 2019 in the United States and remains only available in that country. Now, the first cards are starting to expire and Apple is ready to ship new ones. But it isn't as easy as just cutting up your old one and getting on with your day.

Apple has started to contact Apple Card owners to alert them that they will need a new physical card. The company says that it will send a replacement card to billing addresses within the next couple of weeks. But those cards will also come with a prepaid shipping label so that customers can send their old Apple Card back to be recycled. As it turns out, having titanium recycled isn't as easy as you might think.

Apple has confirmed that the previous card will stop working at its expiry date while the new card can be activated as soon as it arrives.

Not all Apple Card users have a physical card and they have to be explicitly requested. Apple prefers that people use contactless payments using their iPhone instead, but for those times where a physical card is required, a titanium one was offered. It isn't clear how many physical titanium cards are in circulation right now, but Apple seems keen to make sure that it gets them back so it can be sure they are properly recycled.