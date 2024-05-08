Sabrent's new USB-DS12: USB-C to SATA and IDE adapter for old school HDDs

Sabrent launches its new USB-C to SATA/IDE 2.5-inch, 3.5-inch, and 5.25-inch HDD adapter, a truly one-stop storage management solution for SATA, IDE drives.

Sabrent has the true one-stop storage management solution for SATA and IDE HDDs, SSDs, and optical drives like CD/DVD-RW. It easily connects to Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and other host d evices over an integrated 5Gbps USB-C port (USB Gen 3.2 1x1).

The maximum speed of the Sabrent USB-DS12 will depend on the drive's interface at speeds of up to SATA 3Gbps (SATA II, or SATA-300). The USB-DS12 adapter is plug and play, making it super-easy to work with virtually any device as it requires no drivers, and is hot swappable at all times.

If you've got a new HDD or SSD, or an old HDD or SSD, both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives require additional 12V power to operate reliably, so Sabrent -- the good guys they are -- have included an external power supply.

IDE hard drives might require a 4-pin Molex power connector, rather than a SATA power connector, so Sabrent has also included it as another connector for maximum flexibility. Sabrent's new USB-DS12 features a power status LED to let you know when your drive is ready to go.

  • The Everything Adapter: The Sabrent USB-C to SATA/IDE 2.5"/3.5"/5.25" Drive Adapter (USB-DS12) supports SATA and IDE hard drives (HDDs), solid state drives (SSDs), and optical drives (CD/DVD-RW) in the 2.5", 3.5", and 5.25" form factors through a convenient USB connection.
  • Drive To USB: It's never been easier to take your storage, old or new, and connect it for data management. SSDs, HDDs, and optical media are supported through a 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-C connector with throughput limited by the drive's interface at up to SATA 3 Gbps ("SATA-II" / SATA-300) speeds.
  • Powerfully Compatible: 3.5" and 5.25" drives require additional power to operate, and we've included a 12 V power adapter and a 4-pin Molex connector for maximum flexibility. Connect even your old IDE hard drives and optical drives with confidence.
  • Easy Deployment: The USB-DS12 adapter is plug and play, hot-swappable, with no drivers required. The integrated cable makes it portable and easy to use for everyday drives. Plug it in and the blue power status LED will let you know that you're good to go.
  • It's Sabrent: This product is designed for use with Windows, macOS, and Linux, but will work with other devices. Please visit our website at sabrent.com to register your device or to receive technical support.

You can buy the Sabrent USB-DS12 below from the Amazon links below.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT USB Type-C to SSD/SATA/IDE 2.5/3.5/5.25-INCH Hard Drive Converter (USB-DS12)

$34.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

