Apple is reportedly working on its own AI chip according to sources of The Wall Street Journal, which reports the Curpentino-based giant is building AI chips for its data centers to run new AI-based features that'll be announced at WWDC 2024 next month.

Apple is working on its own chip to run AI software in its data center servers 94
The World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is where APple will unveil its plans for the future of AI with its products and services, with the WSJ reporting: "Apple has been working on its own chip designed to run artificial intelligence software in data center servers, a move that has the potential to provide the company with a key advantage in the AI arms race".

The project is called ACDC which stands for Apple Chips in Data Center, but I can see some truly awesome marketing from Apple using the "ACDC" branding if they do it right. Come on, Apple... you know you're going to do it anyway.

We've been hearing rumblings that Apple is preparing a next-generation iPad Pro that will feature a next-generation M4 chip with AI abilities, so it makes sense for all-things AI to explode at WWDC 2024 for Apple. We should see generative AI features within iOS 18 and other software updates adding AI abilities everywhere at WWDC 2024 next month, for sure.

Apple is been working on its own large language models that are capable of running offline, while Apple has also reportedly talking with both OpenAI and Google to bake-in their AI technologies inside of iOS 18 and running on both the iPhone and iPad, so we should see all of this and more next month at WWDC 2024.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

