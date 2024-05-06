PureStorage teases 150TB SSD modules are being tested, 75TB modules now shipping

Pure Storage announces it has 150TB SSD modules in testing, while volume shipments of its 75TB SSD modules begin, the tease of 150TB is here.

Pure Storage has teased it has gigantic 150TB SSD modules in testing right now, and before you get too excited that 150TB of SSD could be inside of your gaming PC, these bad boys are enterprise storage beasts.

General Manager of Hyperscale Solutions at Pure Storage, Bill Cerreta, announced that volume shipments of Pure Storage's huge 75TB SSD have started, and that the company has "something brewing in the lab," eluding to the monster 150TB SSD module.

"In April of 2017 we shipped our first Direct Flash Module or DFM. It's hard to believe that it's been 7 years. The DFM was a new idea: using software to directly connect to raw flash, creating a simpler SSD with all the smarts elevated to the host. We had just completed a three-year project to fundamentally change storage system architectures, but how could we be sure we made the right choice? So, we hedged our bets and kept shipping off-the-shelf SSDs in parallel".

"It turns out we made the right decision, we just didn't understand the breadth of the payoff".

"Pure has shipped almost 800,000 DFMs all over the world since 2017, to many different environments, and the differences we helped create are stark. We're not just saying that; we have the data. We have a"call-home"system monitoring a huge fleet of SSDs and DFMs. With DFMs we've seen a 2X drop in failure rate, marked drops in power consumption and wear, higher array-level performance, and better tail latency control".

"But there was still another shoe to drop: capacity. We found that we're the only company who can scale these modules quickly, especially with QLC. We're shipping 75TB modules at volume now, and customers are telling us these mega-sized drives are exactly what's needed for AI".