This idiot-proof thermal paste applicator will make applying TIM easy, even for noobs

We all know that applying thermal paste to CPUs isn't the easiest thing to do, squirt a little on... move it around, make it kinda even... but now there's an idiot-proof method of applying the perfect layer thermal paste with X-Apply... check it out:

Igor's Lab worked with DigitalBlizzard, who "came up with the whole thing" explains Igor, and with a little help from an "industrial partner" and a few suggestions from Igor, X-Apply was born. The new X-Apply stencil allows the formation of the absolutely ideal pattern of thermal paste, with a perfectly even distribution across your CPU.

Most regular methods of thermal paste applications are about the same, but your final thermal paste application will most likely be uneven because it's just placed in small clumps or a few lines across your chip. This means that part of the IHS (integrated heat spreader) on your CPU doesn't have enough thermal paste, or none at all. X-Apply won't allow that, as it will fill those gaps with its specially designed stencil.

Applying thermal paste isn't rocking science, but getting the absolute perfect spread in particular spots on systems all day long at system builders, enthusiasts ripping out CPU after CPU... the X-Apply applicator seems like a how-wasn't-it-made-sooner product.

Igor's Lab is clear that X-Apply isn't a regular retail product just yet, but it is coming soon, and will be available as X-Apply AMD for AM5 motherboards, X-Apply Intel for LGA 1700 and 1851 motherboards, and X-Apply X as a universal film that can be cut to size for "all kinds of applications".