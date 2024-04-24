Apple's latest iOS 17.5 beta is now available for download

Apple regularly releases new software updates to the public and as part of that, it also releases earlier beta updates to developers as well. The current wave of betas is for iOS 17.5 and the company has now made the third beta version of that update available for registered developers to download.

Those who are registered developers can sign in using their Apple ID and then choose to download the latest beta via the usual Software Update mechanism within the Settings app. However, we would always suggest that only developers who have a spare device should do that - as good as Apple's betas currently are, they can still prove problematic and installing the releases on a mission-critical device can still cause unexpected issues further down the line.

The lack of a need to install this beta on most devices is driven home by the fact that there are no huge new features in this beta, especially if you don't live in the European Union. The most notable change in this release is the option for app developers to offer their apps for download directly from their own websites, not just the App Store or authorized third-party app marketplaces.

Alongside the release of iOS 17.5 beta 3 Apple has also released the iPadOS 17.5 beta 3 update to developers. even fewer changes are expected in this release although there is rumored support for new Apple Pencils as well as a new Battery Health feature.

The new Apple Pencil support is notable because Apple is holding a May 7 event that is expected to see the company unveil four new tablets. Those tablets are also expected to ship alongside a new, more sturdy Apple Magic Keyboard while rumors of a new Apple Pencil also continue to swirl.

In terms of the new iPads, Apple is strongly expected to announce new OLED iPad Pro tablets with the fast M3 chip inside, although no overall design changes are expected. The iPad Pro will continue to come in 11- and 12.9-inch size options, we're told.

The iPad Air is perhaps the most notable change, however. It's expected to sport the M2 chip rather than the M1 of the previous models, while the existing 11-inch version will be joined by a new 12.9-inch model if rumors are correct. That will offer iPad buyers a new option if they want a big display but don't want to have to buy an iPad Pro just to get it.