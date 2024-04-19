Dragon's Dogma 2 patch delivers some important fixes - but not the one everyone wants

Incoming update makes some useful tweaks to pawns, and dragonsplague, plus it fixes some crashes - but doesn't resolve those big performance issues.

Capcom has let us know that there's a big patch coming for Dragon's Dogma 2, but it has disappointed a good number of players who were hoping that the well-publicized performance issues affecting the game might be addressed.

Sadly, smoothing over the wrinkles regarding performance hitches - and serious slowdowns in some areas of the game - is not part of the plan for the update coming later this month.

Instead, there are various gameplay tweaks and fixes, the headline one of which is an adjustment for the infection frequency of dragonsplague, reining that in somewhat - and making it more obvious when a pawn is infected (their glowing eyes, for example, will stand out more).

Other fixes are being applied to pawns in terms of tuning their dialogue and also the way they behave, notably with a promised ability for them to better deal with cliff edges - to make throwing themselves off towering precipices a less regular occurrence.

While it all sounds like useful stuff - and there's also a note that some bugs with crashing and freezing up have been remedied - the initial batch of comments on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the update is calling for those all-important performance fixes.

The major stumbling block for Dragon's Dogma 2 is that it's hard work for the processor, so if your CPU isn't a top-notch effort, then no matter what GPU it's paired with - even an RTX 4090 - you're going to get choppiness. Particularly in busy areas like towns or camps.

It'd be nice for Capcom to give us an idea of when patching up performance is going to happen, but then the devs likely don't want to set themselves up to miss a deadline if they do mention potential timeframes.