Microsoft has brought its OneNote app to the Apple Vision Pro, get it now

If you're a OneNote user who also happens to have an Apple Vision Pro, you're going to like what Microsoft has made available for download.

the Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for almost three months now and while it's fair to say that the excitement has definitely started to die down somewhat, there's no denying that it is still the hottest piece of tech around right now. It launched with a ton of apps in the visionOS App Store in February but the number of actual Apple Vison Pro apps was surprisingly small - many were just iPad apps enabled to run on the headset. But more apps are coming all the time and now Microsoft has announced that it's brought one of its best to the spatial computer as well.

Microsoft OneNote is the go-to note-taking app for a ton of people, especially those who find themselves living in the Microsoft ecosystem. Its availability on the Apple Vision Pro was perhaps to be expected, but it's always surprising when Microsoft launches something on an Apple platform, whether it should be, or not. And from what we're reading in the announcement blog post, there's plenty to like about this release.

Microsoft says that Apple Vision Pro owners can make use of the OnteNote app's infinite canvas in a spatial computing environment alongside other apps like Word and Excel via multitasking. The company says that the OneNote app now means that people can stay productive no matter where they are, and there are tons of features already available with more on the way.

Users can immediately write memos, make notebooks, and highlight notes with To Do tags, Microsoft says. There's also support for securing notes with a password while controlling permissions when sharing with others, too. Notes are obviously also synced via OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint as well.

That isn't to say that the app is perfect, though. Microsoft says that it's still working on the ability to add media from the camera and photos apps, while Copilot support is also on the coming soon list. Finally, Two-factor authentication is also in the way with Microsoft Authenticator currently not available on the Apple Vision Pro.

As for the Apple Vision Pro itself, that's currently on sale in the United States only, which does limit the number of people using one. The $3,499 starting price doesn't help either, although there are rumors that Apple is working on a cheaper version already. A global launch is also expected to take place before the end of the year, but details are yet to be officially confirmed as to which countries will see the headset arrive on their shores, and when.