Last-minute rumor claims Apple's rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air might have a mini-LED display

You don't need to have been following along with the Apple rumors too closely to have known that Apple is expected to announce a raft of new iPads as soon as next month. We've been hearing as much for weeks now, and after many false dawns, it now seems that Apple will indeed launch the updated iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets in the first couple of weeks of May. We've heard a variety of things about these new tablets and the arrival of the 12.9-inch iPad Air might actually be the most interesting. Now, a new report appears to suggest that the tablet is going to be even more interesting than we first thought.

The addition of a new 12.9-inch size to the iPad Air lineup is notable because it will give buyers a new option if they want a big tablet but won't or can't buy the iPad Pro. But according to a new report, the larger display won't be the only interesting news, with the type of display that's being used will also raise some eyebrows. If the report is accurate, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will have a mini-LED display.

That would be a first for the lineup and the 11-inch iPad Air is expected to stick to its existing LCD construction. But the new mini-LED design has been reported by Ross Young, a display supply chain analyst who is normally very well connected. He also has an extremely positive history and reputation in terms of this kind of report, so we see little reason why this information would turn out to be incorrect.

Young shared the information in a paywalled post on the X social network which was picked up by MacRumors. It's thought that Apple intends to use left-over 12.9-inch mini-LED panels from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which itself is expected to switch away from mini-LED and towards a new OLED display of its own.

The move will do more than just make use of existing inventory for Apple, though. Young suggests that users will also benefit thanks to the lower power consumption of the technology. That, coupled with the larger battery of the 12,9-inch model could give the bigger iPad Air the longest-lasting battery life of any tablet carrying that name.

Hopes are high for this entire iPad Air and iPad Pro refresh - Apple didn't release any new iPads throughout the entire 2023 calendar year, something that it has never done before.