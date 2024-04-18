Apple AirPlay now works with TVs in these hotel rooms across North America

You can now use your iPhone or iPad to connect to hotel room TVs via AirPlay in a ton of places across North America, Apple has today announced.

After announcing its plans to make it easier for people to watch content via AirPlay in hotel rooms during the WWDC event in June of 2023, Apple has finally started to make good on those plans. Today, the company announced that guests staying at some IHG Hotels & Resorts properties including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts can use AirPlay like never before,

According to the press release shared via the Apple Newsroom, people can look forward to using AirPlay to privately and security stream content including TV shows, movies, and more. The press release even says that Apple Music and even Apple Arcade games can be sent to the big-screen TV in hotel rooms. On top of that, there will also be support for workouts and meditation via the Apple Fitness+ subscription, too.

The press release says that there are now more than 60IHG properties across North America that support AirPlay as of right now and that more hotels are set to be added to the list in the coming months.

Getting the AirPlay connection up and running requires that the hotel have an LG TV and then for the user to scan a unique QR code using the camera on their iPhone or iPad. Once that's scanned a connection will be made to the hotel room's TV while the device will also automatically connect to the hotel's Wi-Fi as well. Apple says that there will be support for pairing multiple devices, a key factor if you're traveling with your family and the kids want to be able to watch their shows on the TV.

In terms of privacy and security, Apple says that's all taken care of by the unique QR code that will be generated for each TV. That means that there is no way for content from one TV to appear on another, and the connections are automatically severed and deleted when the user checks out of the room in question, too.

There are some limitations in terms of devices that support the AirPlay features, but it's unlikely many people will fall foul of them. Apple says that AirPlay in hotels requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 or later; or iPad (6th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, or 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation or later) running iPadOS 17.3 or later.