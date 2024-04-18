Bethesda promises some 'really good updates' for Starfield are going to be revealed soon

In an interview with Todd Howard about the Fallout TV show, the subject of Bethesda's gaming plans game up - and Starfield was mentioned.

Bethesda isn't done with Starfield yet, and there are some 'really good updates' planned for the sci-fi RPG which will be revealed soon enough.

Starfield is due for a major update, and it seems we won't have to wait much longer (Image Credit: Bethesda)
That's the word from Bethesda's Todd Howard, in an interview with IGN that mostly focused on the currently very popular Fallout TV show (streaming on Amazon Prime Video).

The gaming side of the equation did come up in the interview, unsurprisingly, and indeed IGN questioned whether the success of the show on Prime might lead Bethesda to switch priorities and have Fallout 5 come out before Elder Scrolls VI.

Howard said that Bethesda's focus would remain on Elder Scrolls VI, but there are other things going on, and active development of Fallout 76 was singled out - and that's when Starfield was also mentioned.

Howard noted:

"So many people going into that game [Fallout 76] and kind of rediscovering it and just so happy with where that game is at. It really does, and I mean, this has one of the best communities in all of gaming. Surprisingly, it's a very, very nice apocalypse, and we're doing a lot of Starfield work as well. So we have some really good updates that are going to get announced soon for that game. So, a lot going on here."

We know some of what's coming, as Bethesda already teased it at the end of last year - namely city maps, new ways of travel, and native mod support. So, with any luck, these features - and possibly more - are coming close to release now, if we're going to hear more about them imminently.

