Don't miss out: GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC on sale for $440 off - grab yours today!

GEEKOM is dishing up a banging deal for TweakTown readers on its Mini IT12 mini PC. Powered by Intel's 12th-Gen Core i7-12650H processor, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 comes equipped with an impressive 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the fast Bluetooth 5.2 and W-Fi 6E wireless technologies.

This GEEKOM Mini IT12 can be yours for just $469, including free shipping in the United States, and it comes with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. When not on sale, this highly capable SFF computer sells for $909, but right now, you can save a huge $440 when buying it from GEEKOM. That's almost 52% off the normal price!

Enter coupon code tweaktownit12off at the checkout and save!

GEEKOM's Mini IT12 is a tiny PC weighing just 652 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 45.6mm - it's small enough to fit and carry around in your pocket. It is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H (12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB Cache, Up to 4.7GHz) with Intel Iris Xe graphics - making it perfect for a home office, education, media center, and more. With 32GB of fast DDR4-3200 RAM and 1TB of fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 is fully upgradable with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage.

Regarding connectivity, you get the following assortment of ports, which is impressive for such a tiny system.

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x 2.5GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Professional, is supported and pre-installed from the factory. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless, and the all-important 19V 90W power adapter. Inside the box, you get the following: