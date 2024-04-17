Apple TV+ hit Silo is getting a third and fourth season according to someone who should know

Fans of the Apple TV+ hit Silo will have another three seasons to enjoy according to the show's star, Rebecca Ferguson, and there's a twist.

The Apple TV+ streaming service has had a ton of hits to call its own since its launch, and while the library it offers might not be as big as that boasted by Netflix or Disney+. it definitely makes up for the lack of quantity with top-notch quality. Silo is one example of a great offering, and while we already knew that there was a second season on the way, we now know there's more to the story than that.

While Apple TV+ hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, star of the show Rebecca Ferguson has told Collider that there will actually be a third and even a fourth season, with the latter two being filmed back to back. That might suggest that the seasons will be released closer together than usual, which will be extremely good news for people who don't want to wait.

The decision to share the Silo story across four seasons is interesting given the fact that the books the show is based on ended after the third. Ferguson told Collider that the ending is already decided and that it'll come at the end of that fourth season. But beyond that, everyone's keeping their cards close to their chest.

Silo tells the story of a post-apocalyptic word where people live in huge underground bunkers, hence the name. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's probably making you think of Fallout - and it's perhaps no surprise that this news has appeared shortly after the Amazon Prime TV show based on the Fallout games also arrived on our screens.