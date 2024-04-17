Your iPhone 17 Plus could have a smaller screen than previous Plus models, analyst claims

A new report by the supply chain analyst Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 17 Plus may have a smaller display than other Plus iPhones.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models might have only been on sale for a few months and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets are still months away, but some people are already starting to turn their attention to what comes next and one of those people is Ross Young. Young is a display analyst who has his finger on the pulse of the companies within Apple's supply chain. And according to him, Apple might have something of a surprise in store for the iPhone 17 Plus.

Young was writing in a paywalled post on the X social network, picked up by 9to5Mac when he said that he had heard suggestions that the iPhone 17 Plus will actually have a smaller display than previous Plus models. As a refresher, the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and all of the rumors have so far suggested that the iPhone 16 Plus will also sport the same 6.7-inch display. But according to Young, things will change when the iPhone 17 Plus rolls into town.

Young says that the iPhone 17 Plus will shrink, although he didn't share specific details on what that will actually mean in terms of measurements. He did note that it will sit between the iPhone 17/iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so we can expect something between 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches or thereabouts.

It isn't clear why Apple would choose to shrink the iPhone 17 Plus display, however. However, it's important to note here that Young has a solid track record when sharing details about iPhone and other displays which suggests this might have something to it.

Before that, and assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar release pattern, the company will announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this coming September. From there, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are then expected to be announced in or around September 2025.

Long before any of that happens, Apple is expected to preview the software that will power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 families of devices. The iOS 18 software is set to break cover during the WWDC event on June 10 alongside new updates for the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Those updates will then likely be released to the public around September time if previous years are any indication.