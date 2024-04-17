Lenovo's tiny Chromebox PC that's the size of an iPhone 16 is now on sale

This remarkable box of tricks that runs ChromeOS and is designed for kiosk usage is barely any bigger than an iPhone 16 (though it is thicker, mind).

Lenovo has a supremely tiny PC box that runs ChromeOS and has just gone on sale in the US, pitched at the kiosk market.

Lenovo's Chromebox Micro nestling in the rear of a display (Image Credit: Lenovo)

The Chromebox Micro is available at Walmart, Notebookcheck.net noticed, although it'll set you back $361 from there, and the PC is cheaper elsewhere.

Indeed, you can pick it up for $250 at CDW, which is a massive difference - the catch being that it's not currently in stock. However, it's still possible to back-order the Chromebox Micro if you wish, although there's no timeframe provided for when the PC might come back into stock.

This Chromebox PC has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor (Jasper Lake, dual-core with integrated UHD Graphics) coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash storage (eMMC as you might expect).

The Chromebox Micro boasts 802.11ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, plus there's an Ethernet port for a wired connection.

The PC runs ChromeOS as mentioned, and as for those all-important dimensions, the Chromebox measures 162 x 79mm with a thickness of 20mm. So yes, size-wise it's basically like a (very) thick smartphone.

Lenovo bills the Chromebox Micro as a super-slim media player with an affordable price tag ideal for the likes of digital signage.

The PC maker notes:

"The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is an ultra-thin, lightweight media player that fits into nearly any kiosk or signage solution. The first micro form factor Chromebox by Lenovo, the device is built for 24/7 digital display deployments in the challenging conditions of high-traffic facilities."

It could be used for other purposes, in theory, though that very small amount of eMMC storage is going to be pretty limiting. Maybe Lenovo will produce a version that peps up the storage and CPU, you never know.

