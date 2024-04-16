AMD teams with Vindral to showcase 8K 10-bit HDR live streaming with ultra-low latency

AMD and Vindral show off AV1-powered 8K 10-bit HDR quality live streaming tier, with ultra-low latency and all viewers in sync at NAB Show 2024.

Published
2 minutes & read time

AMD partnered with Vindral to show off some incredible 8K 10-bit HDR live streaming technologies on its Alveo hardware, with ultra-low latencies and all viewers in sync at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

AMD teams with Vindral to showcase 8K 10-bit HDR live streaming with ultra-low latency 3002
Open Gallery 2

The companies noted that the AV1-powered 8K 10-bit HDR quality live streaming tier, with ultra-low latency and all viewers in sync. The demo at the NAB Show 2024 was running as a full on-premise setup of the Vindral CDN, located locally at NAB in Las Vegas, powered by an Alveo MA35D from AMD.

The two companies have been "working closely" to make a viable implementation, quality-secured, and scalable. Daniel Alinder, CEO at Vindral, said: "After our AV1 initiative, the next obvious step was to look to the next frontier. And that's 8K. Not many devices can display it yet, nor can they decode the video, but as a brand aimed to be ahead of the curve it is an important step for us".

Sean Gardner, Head of Strategy and Market Development at AMD, said: "We are happy to work with Vindral on the next generation of performance. Given their specific focus on making high VQ possible, even at ultra-low latency, it's a great match for us. The MA35D was designed specifically to enable these heavy-duty jobs at scale, and a live-streaming CDN is an amazing showcase for us".

  • An AV1-powered 8K 10-bit HDR quality live streaming tier, at ultra-low latency and with all viewers in sync.
  • The demo is currently running as a full on-premise setup of the Vindral CDN, locally at NAB in Las Vegas, and is powered by an Alveo MA35D from AMD.
  • The two companies have been working closely to make a viable implementation, quality-secured and scalable.
  • One foundation to ensure compatibility with lower-end devices is adaptive bitrates, which are always included in streams delivered by Vindral.

8K video and 8K live streaming is still many years away, and the companies know that. Alinder added: "We're working at the cutting edge, demonstrating we can do 8K today. And we've learned quickly that there are market segments that are already looking for these types of solutions. Japan stands out too as a geographical market where 8K is not in the distant future; many companies are already on board".

Gardner added: "From esports to retail and sports betting, there will always be companies looking to push the envelope. That goes for region-of-interest (RoI) applications where you take an 8K stream from a static camera and view any 4K portion of it in your device, as well as industrial- or military-grade image recognition applications".

As a huge 8K enthusiast for many, many years, this is an exciting development that'll be great to see how it progresses over the coming years as 8K becomes more mainstream.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$383.99
$384.00$389.99$369.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2024 at 2:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, sportsvideo.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags