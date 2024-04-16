AMD teams with Vindral to showcase 8K 10-bit HDR live streaming with ultra-low latency

AMD and Vindral show off AV1-powered 8K 10-bit HDR quality live streaming tier, with ultra-low latency and all viewers in sync at NAB Show 2024.

AMD partnered with Vindral to show off some incredible 8K 10-bit HDR live streaming technologies on its Alveo hardware, with ultra-low latencies and all viewers in sync at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

The companies noted that the AV1-powered 8K 10-bit HDR quality live streaming tier, with ultra-low latency and all viewers in sync. The demo at the NAB Show 2024 was running as a full on-premise setup of the Vindral CDN, located locally at NAB in Las Vegas, powered by an Alveo MA35D from AMD.

The two companies have been "working closely" to make a viable implementation, quality-secured, and scalable. Daniel Alinder, CEO at Vindral, said: "After our AV1 initiative, the next obvious step was to look to the next frontier. And that's 8K. Not many devices can display it yet, nor can they decode the video, but as a brand aimed to be ahead of the curve it is an important step for us".

Sean Gardner, Head of Strategy and Market Development at AMD, said: "We are happy to work with Vindral on the next generation of performance. Given their specific focus on making high VQ possible, even at ultra-low latency, it's a great match for us. The MA35D was designed specifically to enable these heavy-duty jobs at scale, and a live-streaming CDN is an amazing showcase for us".

One foundation to ensure compatibility with lower-end devices is adaptive bitrates, which are always included in streams delivered by Vindral.

8K video and 8K live streaming is still many years away, and the companies know that. Alinder added: "We're working at the cutting edge, demonstrating we can do 8K today. And we've learned quickly that there are market segments that are already looking for these types of solutions. Japan stands out too as a geographical market where 8K is not in the distant future; many companies are already on board".

Gardner added: "From esports to retail and sports betting, there will always be companies looking to push the envelope. That goes for region-of-interest (RoI) applications where you take an 8K stream from a static camera and view any 4K portion of it in your device, as well as industrial- or military-grade image recognition applications".

As a huge 8K enthusiast for many, many years, this is an exciting development that'll be great to see how it progresses over the coming years as 8K becomes more mainstream.