Fallout 4 will hit 60FPS on PS5, Series X/S later this month

Nearly 10 years after release, Fallout 4 is getting a big refresher with optimizations on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a new PC update, and an Epic Store SKU.

Fallout 4's anticipated next-gen update is coming April 25, bringing some welcome optimizations across all platforms.

Fallout is back in a big way. The first season of the Fallout TV show is now streaming on Amazon Prime, and Bethesda just announced more details about Fallout 4's upgrade patch. The nearly-10-year-old post-apocalyptic nuclear war survival sim is getting a boost to 60FPS on consoles alongside some adjustments on PC.

On April 25, Bethesda will release the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S updates for Fallout 4. The console updates bring an FPS priority Performance Mode that can hit up to 60 frames-per-second. Quality Mode will apparently upscale graphics and put more emphasis on visuals. Fallout 4 is also getting tweaked on PC with new "stability improvements and fixes" alongside ultra widescreen support.

That's not it. As per usual with re-releases and updates, Bethesda is also giving away a bunch of Creation Club (aka "paid mods") items. These were made by independent modders who go through Bethsoft's mod sales marketplace program. Over the years, Bethesda has made a number of Creation Club items free for all users.

Bethsoft just completely overhauled the Creation Club system with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition (which, incidentally, gave away all existing Creation Club paid items for free), and Fallout 4's next-gen will match up with this update and tightening up cross-platform mod support.

One of the best and most interesting things about Fallout 4 was that it introduced console mod support, and the next-gen update will beef things up for Gen9 systems.

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, "Echoes of the Past," can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

